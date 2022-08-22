Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Who will be No. 4 outside cornerback for the Oregon Ducks?
The top of Oregon Ducks’ depth chart at cornerback has been set for some time, but youth and inexperience have left the order of half of the position group unresolved, including a spot on the two-deep. Colorado transfer Christian Gonzalez, Trikweze Bridges and Dontae Manning all will see significant...
Cornerback Christian Gonzalez helping guide Oregon Ducks secondary on and off the field
Christian Gonzalez is soft-spoken off the football field, but between the lines the Oregon Ducks cornerback is unafraid to make his presence known by more than his play. One of the most important additions to the No. 11 Ducks this offseason, Gonzalez was one of the top cover corners in the Pac-12 while at Colorado last season, and he could be again for Oregon this fall.
Dan Lanning may not reveal who will start at QB for Oregon Ducks until kickoff against Georgia
Oregon may not name its starting quarterback until they step on the field for the season opener against Georgia. Following Thursday’s practice, the Ducks’ 18th of fall camp, coach Dan Lanning said he would not share who the starter is and maintained his stance that it doesn’t benefit UO to disclose it.
Oregon Ducks freshman receiver Kyler Kasper earning early praise in fall camp
Among the Oregon Ducks’ 17 true freshmen, Kyler Kasper has earned some of the most consistent praise in fall camp. The 6-foot-6, 193-pound wide receiver caught a long touchdown pass during last week’s second scrimmage and was among three freshman coach Dan Lanning highlighted afterward. “Kyler Kasper had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris overcomes childhood heartbreak to find peace in football, marriage
Kyrei Fisher-Morris has an ever-present smile. He’s one of the most talkative players on the Oregon State Beavers’ defense. Fisher-Morris has reason to be happy. Six years into his college football career, Fisher-Morris has finally arrived. He’s likely to start at inside linebacker in the Beavers’ Sept. 3 season opener against Boise State.
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Receiver, offensive lineman absent
A receiver and offensive lineman were absent from the Oregon Ducks’ 17th practice of fall camp. Freshman wide out Justius Lowe and redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Bram Walden were among the players absent with the Ducks in full pads on Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. It’s the first time...
Marcus Mariota named as honorary captain when the Oregon Ducks take on the Georgia Bulldogs
Marcus Mariota will likely be wearing an Oregon Ducks jersey during a game in the near future. Mariota was named as a honorary captain for the Ducks for their game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, officials from Chick-fil-A game announced Wednesday.
After years of injuries, tight end Cam McCormick determined to play for Oregon Ducks
Cam McCormick has one overarching goal in 2022: Get through the season. The seven-year Oregon tight end has dealt with injuries each of the last four years, tearing his right Achilles in last year’s win at Ohio State after returning from three surgeries to his left ankle over the prior three years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oregon State football: No offensive identity and that’s a good thing, get ready for JackHammer merchandise
Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren will spend the next two days talking to quarterbacks and others on offense about their roles for the 2022 season. Expect the discussions to be upbeat. And perhaps brief. Because the Beavers’ fifth-year coordinator can’t wait to get to the whiteboard and digital devices to scheme for the Sept. 3 opener against Boise State.
Kel’el Ware paces Oregon men’s basketball in exhibition win over Carleton University
The Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team cruised to a third consecutive exhibition win on its trip to Canada on Tuesday. Kel’el Ware had 16 points, three rebounds and three blocks to pace the Ducks in a 92-64 win over Carleton University. Ware made 7 of 14 shots from...
Oregon’s small college football teams prepare for 2022 season
With small college football teams around Oregon working in fall camp to prepare for the 2022 season, The Oregonian/OregonLive reached out to coaches to discuss the upcoming season. Here are some things to know about Western Oregon, George Fox, Lewis & Clark, Linfield, Pacific, Willamette, Eastern Oregon and Southern Oregon.
Troy Franklin delivering consistent catches ahead of season as likely starting X receiver for Oregon Ducks
Few traits are more valuable to coaches than consistency, and so far in fall camp Troy Franklin is delivering that for the Oregon Ducks’ offense. The sophomore is set to take over as the Ducks’ starting X receiver and top vertical threat this fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After 2 injury-plagued seasons, Patrick Herbert ‘scratching the surface on what he can be’ as tight end for Oregon Ducks
Patrick Herbert enters his fourth year at Oregon having barely had a chance to show what he can do, as injuries have sidelined the Ducks tight end each of the past two seasons. A former four-star prospect out of Sheldon High School in the class of 2019, Herbert has played...
Ty Thompson in perpetual competition since arriving at Oregon; will 2022 be his time to start for the Ducks?
Throughout Ty Thompson’s time at Oregon, he’s been competing. The degree of intensity of that competition has varied, usually not due to Thompson, but rather to circumstance.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oregon Ducks Officially Contact Big Ten | Conference Realignment | Conference Expansion
Oregon Ducks Officially Contact Big Ten | Conference Realignment | Conference Expansion. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oregon Ducks Officially Contact Big Ten | Conference...
Will Treven Ma’ae’s production for Oregon Ducks continue to increase along with his size?
No current Oregon player has transformed their body more than Treven Ma’ae. The fourth-year sophomore enters this season listed at 272 pounds, though he says it’s closer to 280. Either is a big jump from the 250 he was two years ago, 235 as a true freshman in the fall of 2019 and meteoric from the 224 he was listed as a recruit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Girlfriend of late Ducks player Spencer Webb announces pregnancy
EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - The girlfriend of late Oregon Ducks football player Spencer Webb, who died from a head injury near Triangle Lake in July, announced that she is pregnant. Kelly Kay made the announcement on Instagram writing “We created an angel before heaven gained one. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half of you.”
Oregon is home to the ‘real’ Springfield from ‘The Simpsons’
Oregon is famous for a few things: Portland (it was just voted one of the best places to visit in the offseason by the Washington Post), our natural wonders like Mount Hood and Multnomah Falls, and having the REAL Springfield. OK, maybe it’s not really famous for that, but it...
kiiky.com
Top 15 Best College Towns | 2022 Ranking
A college town can be defined as a location or a place where the city’s identity is shaped by and complementary to the educational institution. The neighborhoods are enjoyed by all of the residents, those who have matriculated students and those who are not. In this article, we’ll be...
KDRV
Oregon man says he's guilty of hate crime
SEATTLE, Was. -- An Oregon man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime and making false statements in connection with a racially-motivated assault in Lynnwood, Washington. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown says 42-year-old Randy Smith of Eugene, Oregon, is third of four men from across the Pacific Northwest...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0