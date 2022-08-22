ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Who will be No. 4 outside cornerback for the Oregon Ducks?

The top of Oregon Ducks’ depth chart at cornerback has been set for some time, but youth and inexperience have left the order of half of the position group unresolved, including a spot on the two-deep. Colorado transfer Christian Gonzalez, Trikweze Bridges and Dontae Manning all will see significant...
Cornerback Christian Gonzalez helping guide Oregon Ducks secondary on and off the field

Christian Gonzalez is soft-spoken off the football field, but between the lines the Oregon Ducks cornerback is unafraid to make his presence known by more than his play. One of the most important additions to the No. 11 Ducks this offseason, Gonzalez was one of the top cover corners in the Pac-12 while at Colorado last season, and he could be again for Oregon this fall.
Oregon State linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris overcomes childhood heartbreak to find peace in football, marriage

Kyrei Fisher-Morris has an ever-present smile. He’s one of the most talkative players on the Oregon State Beavers’ defense. Fisher-Morris has reason to be happy. Six years into his college football career, Fisher-Morris has finally arrived. He’s likely to start at inside linebacker in the Beavers’ Sept. 3 season opener against Boise State.
Oregon State football: No offensive identity and that’s a good thing, get ready for JackHammer merchandise

Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren will spend the next two days talking to quarterbacks and others on offense about their roles for the 2022 season. Expect the discussions to be upbeat. And perhaps brief. Because the Beavers’ fifth-year coordinator can’t wait to get to the whiteboard and digital devices to scheme for the Sept. 3 opener against Boise State.
Oregon’s small college football teams prepare for 2022 season

With small college football teams around Oregon working in fall camp to prepare for the 2022 season, The Oregonian/OregonLive reached out to coaches to discuss the upcoming season. Here are some things to know about Western Oregon, George Fox, Lewis & Clark, Linfield, Pacific, Willamette, Eastern Oregon and Southern Oregon.
Girlfriend of late Ducks player Spencer Webb announces pregnancy

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - The girlfriend of late Oregon Ducks football player Spencer Webb, who died from a head injury near Triangle Lake in July, announced that she is pregnant. Kelly Kay made the announcement on Instagram writing “We created an angel before heaven gained one. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half of you.”
Top 15 Best College Towns | 2022 Ranking

A college town can be defined as a location or a place where the city’s identity is shaped by and complementary to the educational institution. The neighborhoods are enjoyed by all of the residents, those who have matriculated students and those who are not. In this article, we’ll be...
Oregon man says he's guilty of hate crime

SEATTLE, Was. -- An Oregon man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime and making false statements in connection with a racially-motivated assault in Lynnwood, Washington. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown says 42-year-old Randy Smith of Eugene, Oregon, is third of four men from across the Pacific Northwest...
