Christian Gonzalez is soft-spoken off the football field, but between the lines the Oregon Ducks cornerback is unafraid to make his presence known by more than his play. One of the most important additions to the No. 11 Ducks this offseason, Gonzalez was one of the top cover corners in the Pac-12 while at Colorado last season, and he could be again for Oregon this fall.

EUGENE, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO