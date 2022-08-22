ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

Fatal accident reported in Jackson County

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An accident turned fatal in Jackson County.

On Thursday August 18, 2022, at approximately 6:25 pm, Tpr. Simms and Cpl. Morgan responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a 2021, Chevrolet Silverado and a 2021, Coachman Mirada RV on Middleway Pike, in Jefferson County.

The investigation found the driver of the Chevrolet had been traveling west, struck a concrete barrier, crossed the center line, and struck the Coachman RV, head on, which was traveling east.

The driver of the Coachman was life flighted to Inova Fairfax Hospital for injuries.

Additional passengers in the Coachman were not injured.

The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet was identified as Jeffrey Haymaker, 53 of Charles Town, was pronounced dead on scene.

This investigating is active and ongoing

Man convicted of murdering his neighbor in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man has been convicted of first-degree murder. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announces that on August 24, 2022, Douglas J. Greene, age 43, of Robson, Fayette County, West Virginia, was convicted of First-Degree Murder, a felony crime, following a three-day jury trial before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing teen sought in Kanawha County

BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Marissa Peters, 16, was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney. Peters is described as standing 5’0″ tall and weighing 200 lbs. with sandy blond […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at vehicle

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man accused of shooting and hitting a vehicle with gunfire is now facing charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. Sheriff’s deputies say Jerrino Johnson did have a gun on August 23 and fired two shots into a vehicle parked...
IRONTON, OH
