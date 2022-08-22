Fatal accident reported in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An accident turned fatal in Jackson County.

On Thursday August 18, 2022, at approximately 6:25 pm, Tpr. Simms and Cpl. Morgan responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a 2021, Chevrolet Silverado and a 2021, Coachman Mirada RV on Middleway Pike, in Jefferson County.

The investigation found the driver of the Chevrolet had been traveling west, struck a concrete barrier, crossed the center line, and struck the Coachman RV, head on, which was traveling east.

The driver of the Coachman was life flighted to Inova Fairfax Hospital for injuries.

Additional passengers in the Coachman were not injured.

The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet was identified as Jeffrey Haymaker, 53 of Charles Town, was pronounced dead on scene.

This investigating is active and ongoing