Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Chain Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Chain's XCN/USD price has decreased 3.57% over the past 24 hours to $0.08. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 2.0%, moving from $0.08 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chain...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Permian Basin Royalty: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Permian Basin Royalty PBT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 19.59 per share. On Tuesday, Permian Basin Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19.59 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Domo Shares Are Down 10% After Hours

Domo Inc DOMO shares are trading lower in after hours Thursday. The company reported weak second-quarter revenue results and issued top-line guidance below analyst estimates. Domo said fiscal second-quarter revenue jumped 20% year-over-year to $75.5 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $76.39 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Subscription revenues totaled $67.4 million and billings reached $72.3 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Zimtu Capital Corp. Equity Holding Zinc8 Energy Solutions In The News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Zimtu Capital Corp. ZC ZCT (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that equity holding company Zinc8 Energy Solutions confirms no material change to the company at the request of IIROC. To read the relevant news release from Zinc8 Energy Solutions please visit:
MARKETS
Benzinga

These Investment Wines Have Outperformed Apple, Ford And Tesla Over The Past Year

As the market volatility extends well into the second half of 2022, alternative investments are increasingly gaining traction against conventional equities and debt instruments. As concerns regarding a global economic slowdown become rampant, equities have demonstrated subpar performance so far this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes currently in the red, in terms of year-to-date performance.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Lumen Technologies Before The Dividend Payout

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Lumen Technologies LUMN. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. On Monday, Lumen Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%

In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
MARKETS
Benzinga

$5.6 Million Bet On This Healthcare Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Factors Tesla Investors Should Consider As EV Maker Splits Its Shares On Wednesday

Tesla, Inc. TSLA is on the cusp of implementing one of the most-awaited corporate actions of 2022. For the unversed, electric vehicle pioneer Tesla announced on Aug. 5 that it has secured board approval for splitting its common stock in the ratio 3:1. The split is to be implemented in the form of a stock dividend, with each shareholder of record as of Aug. 17 receiving two additional shares for every share they hold.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Baidu Stock Takes Off As China's Tech Sector Soars On Stimulus, Regulatory Cloud Lifts: What To Watch

Baidu, Inc BIDU was surging over 8% higher on Thursday on the alignment of a number of positive catalysts affecting the stock. At the Quantum Create 2022 conference in Beijing, the Chinese multinational technology company announced the launch of its first superconducting quantum computer and world's first all-platform quantum hardware-software integration solution.
STOCKS

