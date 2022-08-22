Read full article on original website
Little Rock Zoo announces birth of lizards to be released around Arkansas
Arkansas is about to get a larger lizard population.
Grider Field | This soul food restaurant is in a Pine Bluff airport
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A soul food restaurant in a local airport has made Pine Bluff a food destination!. When you think of amazing soul food, you may not think of your local municipal airport but that’s exactly what we’re talking about this week!. The food being...
Arkansas this weekend: Bluegrass and Fried Chicken in Mountain View
Fans of bluegrass and fried chicken have a solid reason to head to Mountain View this weekend.
Washington County Fair: Largest county fair in Arkansas
Tuesday, August 23 is the start of the Washington County Fair.
KATV
Arkansas rice farmers concerned more rain could delay crops from harvesting
The recent rain in Central Arkansas has had an impact on Arkansas farmers who are ready to harvest their crops. Officials with the Arkansas Farm Bureau weigh in on the potential economic loss if the process of harvesting is delayed. Brandy Carroll with the Arkansas Farm Bureau said while the...
KATV
GoTextbooks announces second Little Rock warehouse; to create more than 200 jobs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — GoTextbooks announced Wednesday the acquisition of a warehouse that will be their second facility in the Little Rock area, creating more than 200 jobs. The textbook distributor will invest over $10 million in the property, making notable updates to the 276,694 square-foot warehouse, including a renovation of the office area.
fox16.com
Rainfall Roundup: What Arkansas city saw record breaking rainfall?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was another rainy day across the southern half of the natural state. While rainfall totals were not very widespread, there was some record breaking rainfall in parts of southern Arkansas. El Dorado picked up 3.20 inches of rainfall Tuesday. This breaks the previous record...
Are Arkansas school superintendents smarter than a fifth grader?
School superintendents from central Arkansas played a game of Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader on Trivia Thursday.
KATV
Paw Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" comes to Simmons Bank Arena
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Paw Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is coming to Simmons Bank Arena on August 27th and 28th. For more information or tickets, click here.
KATV
Tipton & Hurst offering pet portraits in honor of National Dog Day
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tipton & Hurst will be offering pet portraits in honor of National Dog Day on Tuesday. The florist said the portraits will support the Humane Society of Pulaski County. To show their support, Tipton & Hurst will allow pet owners to stop by The Heights...
KATV
Summertime Travel in Chickasaw Country
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As we return to travel, it can be overwhelming to try to find the perfect place for everyone in your family. Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi, joined us today to share a South Central Oklahoma destination that was perfect for her own family and perhaps yours!
Arkansas Food Bank struggling to feed families, students
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Back-to-school season is typically an exciting time for most kids, but sadly, it can also be the only time in some student's lives when they know for sure that they will be getting a meal. For years, those meals have been made possible thanks to...
City of Pine Bluff announces college savings accounts for kids
PINE BLUFF, Ark — The City of Pine Bluff has been working to keep its students from debt and loans in a program that will provide kids as young as 5 years old with savings accounts. "It's important because it's preparing you to be a doctor, to be a...
KATV
Arkansas AG Rutledge: Don't get tackled by a ticket con
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As sports fans across the state prepare for the fall season, it is vital to remember to not get taken advantage of by fake game ticket scammers. Ticket scammers will often trick fans by taken advantage of their love for the sport and sell them fake, duplicate, or nonexistent tickets.
KATV
Heavy rain brings flooding threat to South Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A stalled front near the Arkansas/Louisiana state border has caused several days of rain in this area. Much of South Arkansas has seen about 4-5 inches of rain since Sunday with a few spots receiving over 5 inches. So far the state has not seen...
Ryan Mallett: Welcome to White Hall
Watch the Pig Trail Nation Production- Ryan Mallett: Welcome to White Hall.
kuaf.com
Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation
More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
KATV
Arkansas ranks 5th as most dangerous state for drivers in the nation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In recent weeks, it was reported that Little Rock was listed as number three in the country for cities with the best drivers. However, a new study released on Wednesday shows Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state to be a driver in. The research...
KATV
Following legal challenge to ARDOT, local highway improvement projects to be funded 100%
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Six highways across Arkansas will be fully funded by Amendment 91 taxes regarding a legal challenge against the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a news release by lawyers representing taxpayers said Thursday. In the past there have not been any funds raised using the Amendment 91...
KATV
"Above 40 percent:" UAPB sees significant increase in graduation and retention rates
Pine Bluff (KATV) — As many college students start there first week of school, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is celebrating improvements to their graduation and retention rates. The school's chancellor, Dr. Laurence Alexander said it's an accomplishment he doesn't take lightly but hopes it sets the...
