Little Rock, AR

Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Arkansas Government
Arkansas State
fox16.com

Rainfall Roundup: What Arkansas city saw record breaking rainfall?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was another rainy day across the southern half of the natural state. While rainfall totals were not very widespread, there was some record breaking rainfall in parts of southern Arkansas. El Dorado picked up 3.20 inches of rainfall Tuesday. This breaks the previous record...
EL DORADO, AR
KATV

Summertime Travel in Chickasaw Country

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As we return to travel, it can be overwhelming to try to find the perfect place for everyone in your family. Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi, joined us today to share a South Central Oklahoma destination that was perfect for her own family and perhaps yours!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arkansas AG Rutledge: Don't get tackled by a ticket con

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As sports fans across the state prepare for the fall season, it is vital to remember to not get taken advantage of by fake game ticket scammers. Ticket scammers will often trick fans by taken advantage of their love for the sport and sell them fake, duplicate, or nonexistent tickets.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Heavy rain brings flooding threat to South Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A stalled front near the Arkansas/Louisiana state border has caused several days of rain in this area. Much of South Arkansas has seen about 4-5 inches of rain since Sunday with a few spots receiving over 5 inches. So far the state has not seen...
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation

More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

