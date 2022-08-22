ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Weekly Minnesota #Fishing Report-August 25, 2022

BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Limits of walleye along with some really big fish are coming from Lake of the Woods. Most anglers are catching walleye using one of three methods: drifting spinners, trolling crankbaits, and jigging. When using spinners, add hammered gold, orange or glow red blades along with a two- or three-hook harness and a crawler. Jigs should be tipped with minnows. When the wind is low, let the boat drift while jigging off the bottom. Anglers using crankbaits should test a few until it becomes clear what the fish prefer. Gold, pink, UV firetiger and traditional firetiger are good color choices. Use lead core line to get the lures down to the fish using lead core line. Nice fish continue to be pulled from the area around Garden Island on the north end of the lake.
BEMIDJI, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota woman dies in fall while hiking with friends in Oregon

A hiker who died after falling 100 feet in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge has been identified as a woman from Minnesota. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas, of Carlos, Minnesota, was hiking with a group of friends on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail when the fall happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday.
CARLOS, MN
KX News

St. Michael man sentenced for 3 counts of involuntary manslaughter

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A St. Michael man has been formally sentenced to nearly five years in prison after a 2021 accident resulting in three deaths. On August 11, 2021, Winter Bigtrack, 19, was driving a vehicle on Heart Road on the Spirit Lake Reservation. The vehicle left the roadway and continued to roll into […]
MY 103.5

One of Montana’s Unique Train Bridges is Being Torn Down

A historic railroad bridge that was severely damaged by flooding will be demolished this week. Officials have been monitoring the old railroad bridge near the US 89 North crossing near Livingston since mid-June. Because they feared that it may fall into the river, an 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River was closed between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access site due to safety concerns.
MONTANA STATE

