Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCNC
Le Diner en Blanc one of the hottest tickets in town
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Le Dîner en Blanc is a much-anticipated annual event, where the location is kept secret until the very last minute. Thousands of people, dressed all in white, meet for a mass “chic picnic” in a public space. This morning, Tara Robertson joined us to talk details and decor surrounding one of the hottest event in the Queen City. “It's like a pop up extravaganza at a secret location” says Robertson. Over the course of the evening, guests experience the beauty and value of their city's public spaces by participating in the unexpected. Beyond the spectacle and elegance of the dinner itself, guests are brought together from diverse backgrounds by good taste and a love of beauty. Le Dîner en Blanc recalls the elegance and glamor of high French society, and guests engage one another, knowing that they are taking part in a truly magical event. There are no disruptions: no car traffic, no pedestrian traffic—only amazed and astonished looks from passersby observing the scene before them. And participants, like spectators, wonder whether it's all not a dream…
wccbcharlotte.com
The Bright Spot: Southern Grace Distillery
MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. – Southern Grace Distillery’s operations are in one of the most unique spots in the entire country — a prison that originally opened in 1929 in Cabarrus County. The location is perfect not just for the space and the history behind it, but for the natural fluctuation in temperature. The prison has little insulation and no A/C or heat allowing the flavors in the oak barrels to mature. Another unique way they are distilling bourbon is through music. They play loud music from a playlist of more than 700 songs for 5-6 hours a day. The soundwaves also help bring out the flavors of the bourbon. Their method and experimentation during the distilling process is working. Their bourbon is award-winning. Conviction Straight Whiskey Bourbon was awarded ‘Best Bourbon in America Under Four Years Old’.
kiss951.com
The 15 Best Burgers In Charlotte North Carolina
Today, August 25th is National Burger Day. Which is another fantastic holiday. Especially as a child, I was a burger connoisseur. I had probably eaten one at every restaurant in Charlotte. As I’ve gotten older my pallet has slightly expanded and in an effort to keep my waist from doing the same, I don’t order them for every meal like I once did. But don’t let that sentiment fool you, I still love a good burger! But who has the best burgers in Charlotte? I’m not so sure anymore. So I was excited about making this list. And while the heavy hitters (many of which I love) definitely made an appearance on this list, there were some I wasn’t familiar with (and I can’t wait to try!). In fact, I know what I’m doing for lunch today.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Events With Moira Quinn
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Moira Quinn is always in the know with fun events around Charlotte. This week, catch a movie outside, do yoga on a rooftop or grab a drink!. Triple C Brewing in South End is showing outdoor movies every Friday through the end of October! Head to the neighborhood hang out spot on the 26th to see Top Gun, and on the 2nd to see Anchorman. The first 50 seats are provided, but feel free to bring your favorite lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the show. While you’re there, grab movie snacks from on-site food truck, Izzy’s Wood Fired Grill. Triple C has limited public parking, and is closest to the New Bern Light Rail Station. See the full lineup of movies at southendclt.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Festival ‘Matthews Alive’ Returns This Year
According to WSOC-TV, a longtime Labor Day weekend tradition is returning to Matthews this year after being canceled by covid for two years. The Matthews Alive Festival will be held Sept. 2-5. It is four fun filled with live music, carnival rides, and games. It all happens in beautiful historic downtown Matthews.
wccbcharlotte.com
I Am Queen: Charlotte Returns To The Knight Theater On October 1st
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blumenthal Performing Arts is proud to present I Am Queen: Charlotte, a multi-platform experience that centers on and celebrates the lives, stories and contributions of Black women in the community. Officials say the program is built around a gathered history of narratives from women in Charlotte...
wccbcharlotte.com
Clark The Eagle Spotted At The Charlotte Airport | VIDEO
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you flew through Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Thursday you might have caught a glimpse of Clark the Eagle. Clark the Eagle with the World Bird Sanctuary was at the airport to travel to do an event. Officials say he was cleared to fly by...
WBTV
Charlotte Pride breaks record, sees highest turnout ever
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Pride organizers say they broke their record for turnout at the Pride Festival and Parade this weekend. Matt Comer, the organizer of the Pride Parade and Festival, says an estimated 275,000 people flooded Uptown this weekend after the pandemic shut down festivities for the past two years.
RELATED PEOPLE
wccbcharlotte.com
Best of Snark: Not So Retro Week Day 4
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After almost 18 years at WCCB and close to 12 hosting Rising, Derek is leaving to take a job closer to his family. This is his last week here before heading to Minneapolis for a new TV job. A little segment called “The Snark Factor” premiered...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina
Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
kiss951.com
Charlotte Restaurant Closing Friday For Taping of ‘SNL’
A staple Charlotte restaurant is closing for a pretty exciting reason this Friday. Brooks Sandwich House in NoDa is closing on Friday, as they will be filming for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”. Several streets in the area will also be close, according to WCNC; North Brevard Street will...
cn2.com
Summerfest Bringing Famous “Stranger Things” Ferris Wheel to York
YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – We are in York getting ready for Summerfest where we will explain why fans of “Stranger Things” will want to see one special attraction at this year’s event. Fans of the Netflix hit show “Stranger Things” may recognize the 60-foot-high Ferris...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiss951.com
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
Raleigh News & Observer
An ‘authentic’ Italian restaurant and social club to debut at Mill One in Mooresville
An Italian restaurant and social room will debut next month, bringing a little Mediterranean flair to the Lake Norman area where Mooresville’s first mill once stood. Acqua Ragazza is expected to open by the end of September at Mill One, 201 N. Church St. in downtown Mooresville, restaurant owner Tara Marie Cottone told The Charlotte Observer.
wccbcharlotte.com
Tasty Tuesday: 22 Street Kitchen Food Truck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Food trucks and Tasty Tuesday, there’s no better combo!. This week, 22 Street Kitchen food truck is here to show off two of their dishes, a chicken Philly burrito and shrimp tacos. Plus – tips on how you can roll the best burrito at home.
wccbcharlotte.com
JW Marriott Charlotte Offers New Luxury Experience For Guests
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The JW Marriott Charlotte is an upscale hotel in Uptown. The hotel is celebrating its one year anniversary in the Queen City. As part of that celebration, the hotel is offering guests and elevated luxury experience. The Elevated Luxury Package includes the Presidential Suite, limousine service and much more. It’s an exclusive experience with an exclusive price tag. The package costs $8,000. It’s for a certain population of travelers, but it also has an economic and tourism benefit to the city. You can learn more about the package by visiting marriott.com to learn how to book your stay or enjoy the spa services and a special discount.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Try #VanLife around Charlotte for $153 a night
I spent a weekend without a toilet or a plan exploring western North Carolina in a bright yellow 19-foot van, and I loved every minute. The big picture: The #VanLife trend has been on the rise since the pandemic. After months or years stuck in the house, some have chosen to go nomadic and live part- […] The post Try #VanLife around Charlotte for $153 a night appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
Brooks Sandwich House In Charlotte Closes For SNL Filming
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brooks Sandwich House is closing on Friday to allow Saturday Night Live to film a skit inside the restaurant. Officials say all roads will be shut down near the restaurant located on North Brevard Street in Charlotte.
scoopcharlotte.com
Vests and Sleeveless Sweaters, ‘Leather’ and Creamy Neutrals. Get Ready for a QC Fall with KK Bloom
Girls in the know have been snapping up the cute Fall stuff for a couple of weeks now ~ but you’re not too late to get in on the game. We shopped one of our faves on Selwyn Ave, KK BLOOM, for transitional weights and colors for Charlotte’s still warm early Autumn weeks. (Many is the Halloween party that we’ve had to wear a sleeveless top…) KKB has lots of cute things in store and online right now:
Former Hornets coach James Borrego sells Charlotte home for $2.8M
CHARLOTTE — The former head coach of the Charlotte Hornets has sold his home here, a couple of months after being let go by the NBA team following a disappointing season. James Borrego and his wife sold their 4,609-square-foot home in Charlotte’s Mammoth Oaks neighborhood in July for $2.8 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The general warranty deed was filed with the county on July 15. That deed lists an address in Albuquerque, New Mexico — which is Borrego’s hometown — for the Borregos.
Comments / 0