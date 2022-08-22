ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, GA

Lee County grad Jammie Robinson named second-team All-American

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4Y1r_0hQh4A2E00
Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte on July 20. Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports

Florida State defensive back and Lee County’s Jammie Robinson was named a second-team Preseason All-American by the Associated Press, it was announced Monday.

The honor continues a preseason full of recognitions for the redshirt junior, who also was named to watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy in addition to being voted to the Preseason All-ACC Team. Robinson earned first-team All-ACC and honorable mention All-America accolades last season after posting a team-high 85 tackles, including 7.0 for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. His interceptions total tied for the most in the ACC and for 14th nationally, and his tackles total was 10th in the ACC and second among the conference’s defensive backs.

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Lee Middle West football runs past Radium Springs

LEESBURG — The Lee Middle School West Trojans blew past Radium Springs 32-8 Wednesday afternoon behind a strong rushing game led by Jace Murray, Jordan Bush and Dominique Ball. Murray opened up the offense for the Trojans with two nice runs that pushed the ball across midfield and down...
LEESBURG, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Meet the Albany State University Volleyball team

The Golden Rams have won the SIAC Eastern Division 3 years in a row. Last season, the Golden Rams lost to Spring Hill in the SIAC Championship Game. With the addition of 9 new players, head coach Verniece Graham thinks the Golden Rams will be back in the conference championship game.
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Lee County, GA
Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Lee County, GA
Football
County
Lee County, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Georgia Football
WTVM

PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The general election is right around the corner, coming up on November 8th. News Leader 9 is profiling one of the most highly contested races in Georgia: Georgia’s Second Congressional seat that Congressman Sanford Bishop has held for decades, and attorney Chris West is hoping to flip.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Black Business Month honors

ALBANY — In the second year of recognition for Black Business Month, the Albany City Commission honored George Brown, a former Dougherty County Commissioner and father of city Chief Financial Officer Derrick Brown; and Gordon S. Hall, owner of Shabazz Fish Supreme. Pictured are Lazoria Brown with George Brown and as Albany Mayor Bo Dorough reads a proclamation honoring him.
ALBANY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar opens first Georgia branch with Thomasville location

VyStar Credit Union opened its first Georgia branch Aug. 22 at 13621 U.S. 19 S. in Thomasville, about 35 miles northeast of Tallahassee. The Thomasville branch is Jacksonville-based VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location. “The official opening of our Thomasville branch marks an incredibly meaningful day for VyStar,” Executive Vice...
THOMASVILLE, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club

Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All America#Jim Thorpe Award#Bronko Nagurski Trophy#Florida State#American Football#All American#The Associated Press#Acc
Citrus County Chronicle

TCC's Dr. Kimberly Moore selected for fellowship

TALLAHASSEE — The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program announced today that Dr. Kimberly Moore, Vice President for Workforce Development at Tallahassee Community College, is one of 31 leaders selected for the 2022-23 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship. This program, delivered in collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative, prepares the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
southgatv.com

Scott announces mobile office hours

TIFTON, GA -U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) today announced upcoming mobile offices in counties throughout Georgia’s Eighth District. During these events, staff from Rep. Scott’s District Offices will be able to offer constituents individual assistance with several federal issues, including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS, and veterans’ benefits. Those who have questions on these and other federal issues are encouraged to come by anytime during these hours and meet privately with staff.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WALB 10

Herschel Walker, Chris West stop in Albany for crime roundtable, campaign issues

Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation. A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Vargo was appointed by Noem in June 2022 after successfully prosecuting the impeachment case against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. News 4 at Ten.
ALBANY, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

ABAC to host air plant design workshop

TIFTON — Community members can attend an air plant design workshop on Sept. 1 from 6-8 p.m. offered by the Horticulture Club at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Horticulture Club President Wendy Sullivan said tickets are available at a cost of $25 per person for the workshop. Participants can sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/air-plant-design-workshop-tickets-383686054317. Tickets will be available until Aug. 30.
TIFTON, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
7K+
Followers
287
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy