Lee County grad Jammie Robinson named second-team All-American

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte on July 20. Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports

Florida State defensive back and Lee County’s Jammie Robinson was named a second-team Preseason All-American by the Associated Press, it was announced Monday.

The honor continues a preseason full of recognitions for the redshirt junior, who also was named to watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy in addition to being voted to the Preseason All-ACC Team. Robinson earned first-team All-ACC and honorable mention All-America accolades last season after posting a team-high 85 tackles, including 7.0 for loss, four interceptions, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. His interceptions total tied for the most in the ACC and for 14th nationally, and his tackles total was 10th in the ACC and second among the conference’s defensive backs.