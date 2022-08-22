Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Ready for Adventure at the Beach? Spend the Night in a Shipping Container!The Planking TravelerCarolina Beach, NC
Historic CF Pope school film screening on Aug. 4 will raise funds for scholarshipsClaudia StackBurgaw, NC
Related
whqr.org
Hurricanes, fish, and military activity: Answering questions about offshore wind energy
Let’s start with timeline and scale: the Wilmington East Wind Energy Area project just leased earlier this year, so the earliest turbines could be in the water would be between 2028 and 2030. As for size, it’ll probably be around 60 to 80 turbines. That’s according to Karly...
whqr.org
With funds left over, Duke Energy adds 1 more round of solar rebates
Duke Energy's five-year rooftop solar rebate program in North Carolina was supposed to end in July. But the utility says it will add one final application period in January. The $62 million program was required by a 2017 state law. Since 2018, it has distributed about $45 million to 9,000 homeowners, businesses and nonprofit institutions, Duke spokesman Randy Wheeless said. But there's money left over because churches and nonprofits did not use all the money allocated to them, he said.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
USDA investing $19 million to combat climate change in rural NC, including Columbus County
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Two locations in the Cape Fear are benefiting from a recent $19 million investment in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural North Carolina. In Columbus County, Arthur 2 Solar LLC will use a $6 million Rural Energy for America Program Loan for the...
WECT
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All power in the Wilmington area has been restored as of 10:40 p.m. according to the Duke Energy outage map. According to the map, many of the outages were along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd. At about 2 p.m. there were about 6,000 customers affected; as of 5:50 p.m. the website shows 17,000 customers without power. Just before 7:30 p.m. the map was updated to show about 3,000 customers are still without power. Before 9:30 p.m., less than a hundred people are currently without power.
wcti12.com
Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated
OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
borderbelt.org
Alcohol is on the ballot in this rural NC county, where tourism meets conservative values
When Casey Shumaker and her husband moved from Florida to Bladen County two years ago to take over a small grocery store, she was shocked to learn that her new community of Ammon was “dry” – no alcohol sales allowed. Now the business, K&C Store & Grill,...
whqr.org
Starbucks in Wilmington second in North Carolina to unionize
The Starbucks Union for Middlesound Loop Road voted 16-10 in favor of unionizing on Tuesday, joining nearly 200 other unionized Starbucks shops around the country. Kelly Kenoyer: Can you kind of tell me how you guys got started with this unionization effort?. Haya Odeh: My Co-organizer Chloe thought that after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Truitt proposes using COVID funds to help some NC principals facing $7,200 to $18,000 pay cuts
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Education is expected to vote next week on whether to use $4.5 million in federal pandemic relief dollars to compensate principals who may lose thousands of dollars this year in typical pay because of a law change. The projected compensation...
chathamjournal.com
NC Government takes family’s Chatham County land so foreign company can move in
Raleigh, NC – Two Chatham County communities will soon be without twenty-seven homes, five businesses, and one church because the state of North Carolina is exercising its eminent domain powers to make way for VinFast, a startup Vietnamese auto company. Eminent domain is a legal tool that allows the...
columbuscountynews.com
$12 Million in Solar Projects Coming to County
Two solar projects in Columbus County will receive $6 million each in federal funding, according to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. Arthur 2 LLC and Beckwith Solar LLC will receive the funds from the Inflation Reduction Act passed last week by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
Raleigh News & Observer
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s truly wacky idea for North Carolina public schools
Third graders who attend public school in North Carolina learn about the solar system and volcanoes in science class. Fourth graders study fossils. Social studies at the second grade level teaches students about democracy. In fifth grade, students discuss rights that are protected under the U.S. Constitution. But according to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wraltechwire.com
Who are the best employers in our state? Business North Carolina says …
Business North Carolina recently announced its selections as best employers across the state based on several different criteria. “Business North Carolina recognizes the state’s best places to work with a unique awards program for small, medium and large companies,” the magazine says. “We partnered with the DataJoe market...
How Biden's student debt cancellation will affect North Carolina
More than one million North Carolinians have some form of student debt. Many could see relief from a Biden administration plan to cancel some of it. Driving the news: Announced yesterday, the plan could result in approximately 20 million Americans having their debt completely canceled. The plan cancels up to...
NC’s Mark Robinson backs off his call to stop teaching science in elementary school
In Durham, NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson appeared to take a step back from his position in his upcoming book on eliminating science and history curricula in elementary schools.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
DEVELOPING STORY: Power outage affecting thousands of Wilmington customers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in portions of Wilmington this afternoon. Outage reports starting coming in just after 1pm Wednesday afternoon. The outage covers a portion North and South 3rd Sts. in downtown Wilmington, a portion of Market St. between the downtown...
foxwilmington.com
$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
New 472 area code will replace new requests for service in Jacksonville, other parts of Southeastern NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina. which includes Jacksonville. The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press release back in June the area […]
Hemorrhagic disease discovered in deer across 39 North Carolina counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — An outbreak of hemorrhagic disease has struck North Carolina, and it has spread across multiple counties in the state’s Piedmont, foothills and Coastal Plain, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. “Hemorrhagic disease is a common disease in southeastern deer populations that causes sporadic outbreaks every few years, typically resulting […]
North Carolina’s 20 week abortion ban adds another barrier for influx of patients
Abortion is now illegal in North Carolina after 20 weeks, and clinics say patients are delaying the procedure as they are traveling even farther to receive care. What’s happening: Last week, U.S. District Judge William Osteen lifted the injunction on a state ban on abortions performed after 20 weeks, with some exceptions to protect the life […] The post North Carolina’s 20 week abortion ban adds another barrier for influx of patients appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Comments / 0