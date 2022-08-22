ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville Fire shared Ted Cruz’s anti-IRS tweet after a possible hack, official says

By Mary Ramsey
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwcG3_0hQh3rVu00

The sharing of a U.S. senator’s tweet on the Pineville Fire Department’s Twitter page that called for the IRS to be abolished was likely the result of the account being hacked, a department official said Monday.

The department has “taken steps” to regain control of the account and get the tweet down, Assistant Chief Jeff Long told The Charlotte Observer.

“It’s our official account,” he said, “but not an official stance of the department.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfNTo_0hQh3rVu00
Pineville Fire officials say a retweet of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to the department’s account was likely the result of the account being hacked.

The retweet Sunday of Texas Republican Ted Cruz’s post that reads “Abolish the IRS,” was still on the @PinevilleFire account early Monday but was taken down by 10:30 a.m.

“A couple of people have access” to the account, Long said when asked who manages the page, but the department has not determined how the hack might have happened.

The department has received multiple calls from the public questioning the post, Long said.

Pineville Town Manager Ryan Spitzer, in an email to the Observer, said the fire department is an independent, volunteer organization.

“As such we do not have access or influence over their social media accounts,” he said.

Statesville Record & Landmark

Storied ‘Black Hawk Down’ retired Army general to speak in Mooresville

Retired Army Lt. Gen. William G. “Jerry” Boykin will be speaking in Mooresville at Trinity Baptist Church, 221 Ervin Road, on Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. He will be bringing the message and sharing his testimony during the worship service, and the community is invited to come hear his story.
Fox 46 Charlotte

York woman arrested for impersonating law enforcement: SLED

YORK COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A York County woman tried to impersonate state law enforcement and is now facing charges, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Tuesday. York resident Ashley Wilson, 33, has been accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer. Based on Facebook recording and witness statements, in October 2021 Wilson […]
WCNC

Town of Huntersville warning residents of sinkhole

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Huntersville is warning drivers about a sinkhole that formed in the Huntersville Business Park. Officials said an apparent storm drain failure led to the sinkhole. Crews are now working to repair the road. For now, Huntersville Public Works has closed the merging lane from Reese Boulevard to Reese Boulevard East.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
