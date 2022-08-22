ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

‘Shopping while Black’: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges

By Zane Sparling
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Comments / 36

Sheila Hunt
3d ago

well holy crap let's see who I can file a discrimination case against for being an elderly white woman I'd love to make four and a half million couldn't do that in my lifetime otherwise.

Reply(3)
23
Dave Schleiger
3d ago

he sued his way right to retirement didn't he ? I wonder how much Walmart does lose to shoplifting the article doesn't bother to go into that,but we've all seen the flash mob videos plus the crime out of control thrives in stores so I can see why this happened.

Reply
13
I used to be blue. forgive me
2d ago

if yall knew anything about this case. black man was in Walmart to get a light bulb for his fridge or stove, one or the other. Walmart security basically detained him. guard on record stated he thought he was going to be assaulted. got the man arrested for buying light bulbs. I'm a right wing guy but totally on the defendents side on this. I don't normally care one aide or the other of your color, but this was pretty blatent

Reply(2)
9
 

