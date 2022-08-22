‘Shopping while Black’: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges

well holy crap let's see who I can file a discrimination case against for being an elderly white woman I'd love to make four and a half million couldn't do that in my lifetime otherwise.
he sued his way right to retirement didn't he ? I wonder how much Walmart does lose to shoplifting the article doesn't bother to go into that,but we've all seen the flash mob videos plus the crime out of control thrives in stores so I can see why this happened.
if yall knew anything about this case. black man was in Walmart to get a light bulb for his fridge or stove, one or the other. Walmart security basically detained him. guard on record stated he thought he was going to be assaulted. got the man arrested for buying light bulbs. I'm a right wing guy but totally on the defendents side on this. I don't normally care one aide or the other of your color, but this was pretty blatent
