ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Dog Attacked By Bear In Morris County Backyard, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VT3kC_0hQh3Bsk00
Police have issued a warning to Morris County residents after a dog was attacked by a bear in a local backyard. Photo Credit: Pixabay/ArtTower

Police have issued a warning to Morris County residents after a dog was attacked by a bear in a local backyard.

Officers were called to a home on Scott Street in Butler the day after the Saturday, August 20 attack, police said.

A friend of the dog’s owner had apparently been pet sitting when the animal was let outside, police said.

The friend was unaware that a mother bear and her cubs had entered the backyard, which was fenced.

Surveillance footage from the incident showed the dog approaching the bears before being attacked by the mother bear, according to police.

“We would like to remind everyone about bear awareness and always be cautious around wild animals," said police.

“This appears to be an isolated incident unfortunately most likely provoked by the dog."

The New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife was notified.

to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.

Comments / 22

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#New Jersey#Police#Fish#Daily Voice Morris
Daily Voice

Man Faces Impaired Driving Charge After Crash In Area

A man was arrested for alleged intoxicated driving after hitting a car in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Putnam County around 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the town of Kent.Police responded to the Kent Center for a report of a man who had struck a car and was possibly intoxicated, the d…
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Body Camera Footage Shows NJ Hospital Worker's Secret and Shocking Weapons Cache

After a large weapons cache was found hidden inside a New Jersey hospital employee's closet, video released Wednesday offers the first look at the weapons stockpile. Officers were called to Hudson Regional Hospital after a bomb threat was called in on the afternoon of July 18. While that threat turned out to be a hoax, a bomb detection dog alerted police to an unlocked closet inside a worker's office.
SECAUCUS, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Authorities searching for Somerset County bank robbery suspect

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Authorities are looking for a suspect after a bank was robbed Monday afternoon in Franklin Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On August 22, at around 2:08 p.m., police received a call that a robbery had occurred at the Chase...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Cedar Creek Fire was arson, committed by two teenagers

The huge fire at Cedar Creek Park, which engulfed twelve Nassau Inter-County Express busses on August 13, was no accident, officials say. The busses caught fire shortly after 6 p.m., and firefighters from Wantagh and Bellmore as well as Nassau County police rushed to the scene. Initially, seven busses caught fire, but it spread to twelve.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
345K+
Followers
51K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy