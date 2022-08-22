Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park grows to 1,678 acres

WEST GLACIER - The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park has grown from 1,163 acres to 1,678 acres.

Fire managers report the Quartz Fire continued to spread primarily to the south and west, moving farther down the Quartz lakeshore.

There was additional growth in a high basin on the northwest side of Logging Mountain.

On the north end, the fire remains east and south of Quartz Creek.

Fire activity moderated in the afternoon after rain fell in the fire area.

Firefighters based at the foot of Quartz Lake completed plumbing sprinklers at the Quartz Lake wilderness campground.

MTN News

Crews are expected to complete structure protection on a footbridge at the outlet of Quartz Lake Monday.

Glacier National Park, along with interagency partners from the Flathead National Forest and Blackfeet Tribe, will continue to patrol for any additional fire starts following a Sunday storm.

Glacier National Park has enacted a Closure Order for the areas, campgrounds, and trails within the Quartz Lake drainage from the Continental Divide to the Inside North Fork Road.

This includes the Quartz Lake Loop trails starting from just south of Bowman Lake toward Quartz Lake, as well as the Quartz Lake and Lower Quartz Lake Wilderness campgrounds.

The fire danger rating in Glacier National Park is currently Very High and campfires are allowed only in designated fire grates and should be kept small.

The Quartz Lake Fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 14 and is burning 25 miles north of West Glacier in the Quartz Lake drainage.