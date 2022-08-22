ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Glacier, MT

Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park grows to 1,678 acres

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYnxG_0hQh2X1H00

WEST GLACIER - The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park has grown from 1,163 acres to 1,678 acres.

Fire managers report the Quartz Fire continued to spread primarily to the south and west, moving farther down the Quartz lakeshore.

There was additional growth in a high basin on the northwest side of Logging Mountain.

On the north end, the fire remains east and south of Quartz Creek.

Fire activity moderated in the afternoon after rain fell in the fire area.

Firefighters based at the foot of Quartz Lake completed plumbing sprinklers at the Quartz Lake wilderness campground.

MTN News

Crews are expected to complete structure protection on a footbridge at the outlet of Quartz Lake Monday.

Glacier National Park, along with interagency partners from the Flathead National Forest and Blackfeet Tribe, will continue to patrol for any additional fire starts following a Sunday storm.

Glacier National Park has enacted a Closure Order for the areas, campgrounds, and trails within the Quartz Lake drainage from the Continental Divide to the Inside North Fork Road.

This includes the Quartz Lake Loop trails starting from just south of Bowman Lake toward Quartz Lake, as well as the Quartz Lake and Lower Quartz Lake Wilderness campgrounds.

The fire danger rating in Glacier National Park is currently Very High and campfires are allowed only in designated fire grates and should be kept small.

The Quartz Lake Fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 14 and is burning 25 miles north of West Glacier in the Quartz Lake drainage.

Comments / 0

Related
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire update for August 22

The Weasel fire near Eureka, Montana, is up to 2,000 acres as of Sunday morning and 20% contained. According to Inciweb, the fire is showing moderate low behavior and is expected to be contained by the end of September. The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park has burned through roughly...
EUREKA, MT
Lake County Leader

Convoy of Hope rolls through Polson

A convoy of trucks rolled into Polson filled with food, water, cleaning supplies and more. Several community groups and organizations added clothes, shoes, school supplies, books, bicycle helmets, backpacks, infant car seats and a sundry of additional items. Booths offering the items and free services lined 3rd Avenue on both sides of Main Street. It was the community coming together to help and to give hope to other community members less fortunate than they in this Fourth Annual Day of Hope event. The Convoy Of Hope is a disaster relief arm of the Assemblies of God Fellowship and their mission is...
POLSON, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Glacier, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
City
West Glacier, MT
fvcc.edu

A Sneak Peek at the Wachholz College Center

Flathead Valley Community College and the Flathead Valley community are on the edge of their seats as finishing touches are being put on the expansive Paul D. Wachholz College Center, the college’s new state-of-the-art performing arts and activity facility. The Center’s website, wachholzcollegecenter.org, went live last week and tickets...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead County Median Home Sales

Looking at single-family residence sales by month sold (original list price between $250,000 and $899,999), over the past seven years, let’s chart as clustered columns the quantities sold, as same-colored lines the median days from listing to contract, and as same-colored dashed lines the median percentage of sold price to original list price.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Naturalviews#Ne Glacier National Park#Linus Travel#Plumbing#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Mountain#The Quartz Fire#Mtn News Crews#The Continental Divide#The Quartz Lake Loop#The Quartz Lake Fire
buttesports.com

Butte Central vs. Polson Game Moved

The first Butte Central football game of the season has been relocated. This Friday, August 26th, Butte Central will take on Polson as planned, but the location will be Naranche Stadium. The game will still start at 7 pm Friday night. Gates will open at 6 pm. The location change...
BUTTE, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy