Your check’s in the mail
DENVER — This month, Colorado taxpayers began receiving refunds from the state government. Joint filers got $1,500, and single filers got $750. Enclosed was a letter from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who noted that the checks — required under the state constitution — were being mailed ahead of schedule, due to a law passed this […] The post Your check’s in the mail appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Abortion ban becomes law in Tennessee, governor praises enactment as ‘hopeful’ day
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Abortion is now illegal in nearly all cases in Tennessee. Other states like Idaho, Oklahoma, and Texas also have laws banning abortion that went into effect Thursday. It comes two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, ruling abortion access was an issue...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biggest sources of immigrants to Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Indiana from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Man sentenced for role in nationwide grandparent scam
A New York man will spend more than eight years in federal prison for his role in a nationwide scam targeting older Americans.
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist on Tuesday, Florida...
Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?
When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
Where are the Workers?
Ask almost any Indiana company what their biggest challenge is this year and it’s a safe bet you’ll get the same response from many. It’s labor shortages all the way these days, and competition for employees has been fierce. This has left employers with all kinds of questions about why this is happening and what efforts have been successful in reducing the impact.
Indiana to Hoosiers: Wait until November to contact state about taxpayer refund payments
The Indiana Department of Revenue is urging Hoosiers who haven’t received a direct deposit of their automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments not to contact the agency until November. The state first sent out $125-per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Paper checks were...
Workingman’s Friend gets another nod for having ‘top cheeseburger’ in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One of Indy’s most beloved burgers has been named yet again the best cheeseburger in the state. Yelp has named near west side joint The Workingman’s Friend (234 N. Belmont Avenue) as the best spot to grab a cheeseburger in Indiana in a list of the best cheeseburger spots in each state. The […]
California man thanking IU doctor for saving his feet from amputation
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, a California man made a special trip to Indianapolis to thank an IU Health doctor who saved his feet from being amputated. “I’m just grateful for him. I’m grateful for him to take the time to give a chance and to go above and beyond,” Vimal Patel said.
Changes to High School Graduation Requirements Starting with Class of 2023
Parents of high schoolers, listen up! Starting with the class of 2023, the requirements to graduate have changed in Indiana. Hoosier students will need to do more to earn their diploma. Heidi Schellinger is the director of counseling for Indiana Connections Academy and the Career Academy. She joined FOX59 in...
NY, FL primaries a preview for who will control Congress
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Voters are going to the polls Tuesday in New York, Florida and Oklahoma to weigh in on who they want to send to Congress. There are a handful of key races in Tuesday’s primary, pinning Democrats against Democrats and Republicans against Republicans. Political analyst Todd...
These Indiana historic landmarks are in the most danger according to new list
From a church designed by a trailblazing Black architect to a neglected mansion, an Indiana organization is warning people about 10 historic Indiana landmarks in jeopardy.
Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion
Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion. Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with …. Kingsport BOE considers amended proposal on sexual …. Toppers win on the pitch while D-B survives Boone …. Bristol, TN City Council approves purchase of building …. BMA, BOE...
Kingsport PD named overall winner of Tenn. Highway Safety Office competition
Kingsport PD named overall winner of Tenn. Highway Safety Office competition. Kingsport PD named overall winner of Tenn. Highway …. Monkeypox vaccine available at Tennessee health departments. Washington County mayoral candidate Reeves opts not …. JCPD charges Lyft passenger with sexual battery for …. Washington Co. officials cut $25 vehicle...
Laurel Demo Derby
Expanding Virginia payment company announces up to …. KCS Data: Bullying cases up compared to pre-pandemic …. Abortion ban becomes law in Tennessee, Governor praises …. Carter County death investigation: Person of interest …. ETSU students hold abortion rights rally. Laurel surfer ride. Community Hero: JCPD officer helps kids through...
Attorney General Todd Rokita warns consumers of rising crypto-related real estate scams
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita recommends that Hoosiers proceed with caution when using cryptocurrency in any transaction involving the sale or lease of real estate. Attorney General Rokita’s Homeowner Protection Unit has recently dealt with two specific scams involving cryptocurrency and real estate:. In one scam, a...
Devour Indy Summerfest begins Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is back and, once again, it’s making dining out a fun and affordable experience for Hoosiers. If there’s a restaurant or eatery you’ve been wanting to visit, now is the time! Foodies have the option to choose from more than 100 restaurants across the city. Participating restaurants provide a special three-course menu with dishes offered at discounted prices.
Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams
Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
