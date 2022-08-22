ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hochul: New York rolling back COVID rules for schools, expanding monkeypox vaccinations

By Denis Slattery, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

ALBANY — New York is easing COVID rules for students ahead of the start of the school year, updating guidelines to align with federal rules on masking, testing and quarantining.

Students no longer have to isolate if exposed to someone with the virus and a single COVID case will not result in entire classrooms being sent home, Gov. Hochul announced on Monday.

“There was concern in classroom but we now have two years of experience,” the governor said during a briefing in Manhattan. “We know kids are safe in classroom and when traditional learning stops it can be devastating for the well being of those children.”

There will be no mask mandate, although Hochul kept the idea alive a few weeks ago when discussing potential tools to combat a surge of infections in the fall.

The new rules closely follow recently revamped guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week that loosened recommendations regarding social distancing and the length of quarantines.

City education officials’ announced last week that in-school testing for the virus and daily health screens won’t be required this fall.

The state is also ending “test to stay,” which means students and teachers can stay in school even if they’ve been exposed to someone COVID-positive as long as they wear a mask.

“If a student or teacher is exposed, has a close contact who’s exposed, and they don’t have symptoms, they no longer have to go home, they will stay in school,” Hochul said.

Children and teachers who test positive for the virus should stay home for five days and can return with a mask once their symptoms subside.

The CDC still encourages testing for people with symptoms and their close contacts. Officials also says people who test positive should stay home for at least five days and wear a mask around others for 10 days.

New York will distribute COVID testing kits to schools as planned to begin the academic year, the governor added.

Schools can still require coronavirus testing for “close contact” activities such as sports or choir groups, Hochul said.

“We’ll leave that up to individual schools to make that determination, but it is no longer recommended from the CDC or the Department of Health that there be this random screening either,” she said.

Letters will be sent to school districts later Monday detailing the full guidelines from Department of Health officials.

The changes come as the state is also facing concerns about the spread of both polio and monkeypox.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said New York is changing the way it administers monkeypox vaccines as cases surged to nearly 2,800 statewide. The new method will lower the dosage in an effort to immunize more people despite a dearth of vaccines from the federal government.

Bassett also said the state will be releasing more data related to vaccination efforts against monkeypox and noted that there is concern about equity among minority populations and Black men in particular.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

Nick Langworthy beats Carl Paladino in NY-23 House race

Nick Langworthy, chairman of the New York GOP, earned a narrow victory in the Republican primary for the state’s 23rd Congressional District on Tuesday, topping Carl Paladino, whose incendiary rhetoric brought attention to the race south of Buffalo. Langworthy beat Paladino by about 4 percentage points, according to incomplete Board of Elections results. The Associated Press declared ...
ELECTIONS
Daily News

California to scrap cars requiring gas over the next 13 years

California is on the road to an eco-friendly landscape. The California Air Resources Board on Thursday voted to phase out gas-powered cars, trucks and SUVs by 2035. Regulators approved a policy requiring all new cars, truck and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by the 2035 deadline as they sought to cut carbon emissions drastically in hopes of putting a dent in climate change, or at least ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily News

California man arrested with reptiles hidden in clothing pleads guilty to smuggling charges

A California man has pleaded guilty to smuggling hundreds of reptiles into the United States, dozens of which were discovered hidden in his clothes upon his arrest. Jose Manuel Perez, who also went by Julio Rodriguez, sneaked more than 1,700 wild animals — worth an estimated $739,000 ― into the United States between January 2016 and his arrest in February 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily News

Democrat Pat Ryan wins special election in upstate New York’s NY-19 swing district

Democrats celebrated a major win Wednesday after Pat Ryan won a special election for the Hudson Valley’s 19th Congressional District, emerging victorious in a contest seen as a bellwether ahead of the fall midterms. The Ulster County executive beat former Republican gubernatorial candidate and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and will head to Washington for the remainder of the year ...
ELECTIONS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy