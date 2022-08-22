NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. A spokesman for NCPD said the crash happened in another jurisdiction. That officer, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was off duty at the […]

