North Charleston, SC

Comments / 2

sherenna_asmr
3d ago

this doesn't make any sense this is exactly why there aren't any good places or events going on for the youth or for anyone because people want to do what they feel they want to do

Reply
2
 

live5news.com

Scene cleared after search for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies are calling it a night after looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim in downtown Charleston. The incident started with a chase in the Hanahan police jurisdiction on Wednesday. Once the suspect made it into North Charleston, deputies with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helped North Charleston Police continue the chase around 8 p.m.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Off-duty NCPD officer involved in crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. A spokesman for NCPD said the crash happened in another jurisdiction. That officer, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was off duty at the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
CHARLESTON, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
Raleigh News & Observer

Missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger is found safe, South Carolina cops say

A missing 7-year-old girl once believed to be in danger has been found safe, South Carolina officials said. A search had been underway for Lillian Constine and her father, Christopher Ryan Constine. Officials started looking for the two overnight Wednesday, Aug. 24, but hadn’t found them hours later, according to the Hanahan Police Department.
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Multiple agencies searching for child after reported kidnapping

Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner tells News 2 they have located the missing child. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are searching the area for a possible kidnapper and victim after a police pursuit out of Hanahan ended in Downtown Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the incident originated with a kidnapping […]
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating armed carjacking in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed carjacking that happened just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the robbery and carjacking took place on Coleman Boulevard between Magrath Darby Blvd. and Houston Northcutt Blvd. Two suspects, both armed with a handgun and a rifle, took […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Chief: Missing child found, search underway for father

UPDATE: Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner told News 2 that the missing 7-year-old girl was found in the Hampton Park area by officers with the Charleston Police Department and the FBI. He said the father, Christopher Constine, remains at large with warrants out for his arrest. Chief Turner said he does not know if the […]
HANAHAN, SC
live5news.com

Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

14-year-old missing runaway from North Charleston found safe

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Update (5:30 PM): Breelynn has been found safe and returned home, police say. North Charleston Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to NCPD, Breelynn White left her home around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. She...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department confirmed Thursday morning that police have found a 7-year-old girl reported as a kidnapping victim. Police Chief Dennis Turner confirmed the girl was located with the help of the Charleston Police Department and the FBI. Turner said she was found in the...
HANAHAN, SC
The Post and Courier

3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Double fatal motorcyle crash in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
CHARLESTON, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Truck rear-ends motorcycle, killing two in multiple-vehicle wreck, SC cops say

Two people died after a multiple-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Charleston, South Carolina police say. A Chevrolet box truck rear-ended a motorcycle as both vehicles traveled east on Highway 30 about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. The collision caused both vehicles to hit a Tesla stopped in traffic, police said.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

