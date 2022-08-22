Read full article on original website
sherenna_asmr
3d ago
this doesn't make any sense this is exactly why there aren't any good places or events going on for the youth or for anyone because people want to do what they feel they want to do
live5news.com
Scene cleared after search for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies are calling it a night after looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim in downtown Charleston. The incident started with a chase in the Hanahan police jurisdiction on Wednesday. Once the suspect made it into North Charleston, deputies with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helped North Charleston Police continue the chase around 8 p.m.
Off-duty NCPD officer involved in crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. A spokesman for NCPD said the crash happened in another jurisdiction. That officer, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was off duty at the […]
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly Charleston multi-vehicle, motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identifies Taylor Lee Flowers (29), of Lake City, and Patrick Marrah (31), or Saint Michaels, Maryland. Marrah was the operator and Flower was the rider. Flowers and Marrah died at the scene […]
live5news.com
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting. It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet. The investigation is ongoing. There is no official...
Raleigh News & Observer
Missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger is found safe, South Carolina cops say
A missing 7-year-old girl once believed to be in danger has been found safe, South Carolina officials said. A search had been underway for Lillian Constine and her father, Christopher Ryan Constine. Officials started looking for the two overnight Wednesday, Aug. 24, but hadn’t found them hours later, according to the Hanahan Police Department.
Multiple agencies searching for child after reported kidnapping
Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner tells News 2 they have located the missing child. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are searching the area for a possible kidnapper and victim after a police pursuit out of Hanahan ended in Downtown Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the incident originated with a kidnapping […]
WYFF4.com
Brawl at South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese ends with two people charged
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese in South Carolina ended with two people being arrested, according to a police report. North Charleston Police were called to the restaurant on Rivers Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday about a disturbance between numerous adults. (Video above:...
The Post and Courier
Suspect, now 18, will have hearing on killing of College of Charleston official's husband
A teen arrested more than two years ago in the fatal shooting of a College of Charleston official's husband will appear at a hearing next week to determine if he should be tried as an adult. Travis Jermaine Wilson is one of three teens charged with fatally shooting Tom DiLorenzo...
Police investigating armed carjacking in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed carjacking that happened just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said the robbery and carjacking took place on Coleman Boulevard between Magrath Darby Blvd. and Houston Northcutt Blvd. Two suspects, both armed with a handgun and a rifle, took […]
Chief: Missing child found, search underway for father
UPDATE: Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner told News 2 that the missing 7-year-old girl was found in the Hampton Park area by officers with the Charleston Police Department and the FBI. He said the father, Christopher Constine, remains at large with warrants out for his arrest. Chief Turner said he does not know if the […]
live5news.com
Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash. Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash...
abcnews4.com
14-year-old missing runaway from North Charleston found safe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Update (5:30 PM): Breelynn has been found safe and returned home, police say. North Charleston Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to NCPD, Breelynn White left her home around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. She...
live5news.com
Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department confirmed Thursday morning that police have found a 7-year-old girl reported as a kidnapping victim. Police Chief Dennis Turner confirmed the girl was located with the help of the Charleston Police Department and the FBI. Turner said she was found in the...
NCPD released report after large fight at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At least two people were arrested Saturday following a brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Charleston. Dozens of officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the children’s restaurant off Rivers Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance between numerous adults. While […]
The Post and Courier
3rd suspect surrenders after man's burned body found in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER — The suspect who authorities say shot a man before dragging his body to a shed and lighting it on fire has been arrested. Jerell Tresean McMillan turned himself in Aug. 23 to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker said. U.S. marshals had been searching for the 19-year-old Summerville man on a murder warrant in the killing of Rayvonta Deas.
live5news.com
Missing 14-year-old located safely, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a missing 14-year-old girl was found Thursday afternoon. She was returned home safely, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
iheart.com
Double fatal motorcyle crash in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Truck rear-ends motorcycle, killing two in multiple-vehicle wreck, SC cops say
Two people died after a multiple-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Charleston, South Carolina police say. A Chevrolet box truck rear-ended a motorcycle as both vehicles traveled east on Highway 30 about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. The collision caused both vehicles to hit a Tesla stopped in traffic, police said.
WECT
Police: 3 arrested after brawl at Chuck E. Cheese during children’s birthday party
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are investigating a violent incident that happened over the weekend at a popular children’s restaurant. The North Charleston Police Department reports officers responded to a large fight that broke out at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on Aug. 20, where three people were arrested.
