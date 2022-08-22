Man accused of killing FWC officer can't use 'Stand Your Ground' defense

A judge ruled Monday that a man accused of fatally shooting an off-duty Fish & Wildlife officer cannot use the state's "Stand Your Ground" law as a defense.

Eliceo Hernandez is charged with negligent homicide in the June 2020 shooting death of Officer Julian Keen.

Keen followed Hernandez in the area of Nobles Rd. and Apache Cir. in LaBelle, believing him to be driving erratically.

The officer approached Hernandez's vehicle, which is when investigators say Hernandez opened fire on Keen, killing him.

"Stand Your Ground" is a 2005 law enacted by the Florida Legislature that allows someone a self-defense claim based upon "a reasonable belief as to the necessity of force" when a person's residence, dwelling, or vehicle is threatened and that person believes deadly force was necessary to prevent imminent injury or death.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

A trial call is scheduled for Nov. 16.