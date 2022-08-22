ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Pawtucket Times

St. Raphael runner Tyla Forbes in hospital, needs blood

PAWTUCKET – The best way to sum up Tyla Forbes’ impact at St. Raphael Academy has nothing to do with what she’s accomplished on the athletic front. Heading into her senior year, Forbes was the driving force behind the launching of the Kindness Club at the Catholic school.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Pawtucket Times

4 people, all related, found dead in Boston suburb

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A top law enforcement official in Massachusetts said Wednesday that it appears that a 31-year-old woman shot and killed her father, her brother-in-law, and her brother-in-law's father, before taking her own life. The woman killed her 66-year-old father and her 34-year-old brother-in-law at one address...
LYNN, MA
Pawtucket Times

Boston extends service cuts for subway, bus into the fall

BOSTON (AP) — Beleaguered commuters in the greater Boston area were dealt another setback Wednesday when transit officials announced that service cuts on three of the four major subway lines in the city that were set to end this summer will instead extend into the fall. At the same...
BOSTON, MA

