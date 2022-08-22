ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Rock snot’ spreads into second river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A nuisance alga called “rock snot” cropped up in a cold-water river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula for the second time in nine months. Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) on Aug. 24. 2022, confirmed that didymo – scientific name didymosphenia geminate – established an infestation in a stretch of the Boardman River in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township. Experts found the invasive species in the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in December 2021.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.

Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaylord, MI
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
County
Clare County, MI
City
Grayling, MI
Otsego County, MI
Government
Otsego County, MI
Lifestyle
County
Otsego County, MI
Clare County, MI
Lifestyle
Clare County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Local
Michigan Government
Kyle Schepperley

Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree

If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Detroit News

State investigates dog virus spreading in northern Michigan

State health leaders say they are investigating a virus spreading to dogs primarily in northern Michigan and causing a quick onset of illness and even death, particularly among young dogs. Samples from cases were sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelter Dog#Animal Control#Labor Day Weekend#Parvo
wsgw.com

Marion Springs Family Safe After Fire

Four Saginaw County fire departments combined forces to save a house in Marion Springs. The fire in the 11-thousand block of South Fenmore Road was reported around 5:00pm. yesterday(Tuesday). The family of seven was uninjured; however, the family cat and dog died in the smoky fire. Marion Fire Department reports...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Dash cam captures teen driver's rollover crash in Northern Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam. The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at about 9:30 a.m. in Crawford County. Police say a Houghton Lake trooper was working on northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road witnessed the rollover. The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WNEM

Mother upset Bay City school bus left child stranded

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Students are headed back to school, but getting them to and from has become an issue in several mid-Michigan districts. Parents of students in the Bay City Public Schools district have voiced frustrations with the district’s transportation department. They say some students were left stranded after school or never picked up from their bus stop.
BAY CITY, MI
wbkb11.com

Man Drowns in Thunder Bay River Trying to Save Dog

The body of a 36-year-old Lainsburg man was recovered from the Thunder Bay River near the Cellar Building on Sunday. He was heading into the water to save a dog belonging to his fiancée when he slipped on some rocks and disappeared from sight. Alpena Police and the city fire department arrived and began searching the water. The U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter from Traverse City, Michigan State Police and the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office all aided in the rescue effort.
ALPENA, MI
MLive

Bay County house fire claims man’s life, displaces family

GIBSON TWP, MI — A man is dead and his surviving family displaced after a house fire in rural Bay County. At 9:58 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to the reported fire of a two-story house at 1650 Brown Road in Gibson Township, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. They arrived to find the building engulfed in flames.
BAY COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Nessel Announces Charges Against Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Deputy

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday announced charges against an Ogemaw County Sheriff’s deputy after he allegedly used excessive force against an autistic adult at an assisted living home. According to the Attorney General’s Office, Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Viviano allegedly used excessive force against an autistic...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy