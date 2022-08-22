Read full article on original website
‘Rock snot’ spreads into second river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A nuisance alga called “rock snot” cropped up in a cold-water river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula for the second time in nine months. Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) on Aug. 24. 2022, confirmed that didymo – scientific name didymosphenia geminate – established an infestation in a stretch of the Boardman River in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township. Experts found the invasive species in the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in December 2021.
Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.
Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
Mystery illness infecting and killing dogs in Michigan
WNEM
Beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility looking for fur-ever homes
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Forty beagles that were rescued from a mass-breeding facility are looking for their forever homes. The beagles were being bred for animal testing, the Humane Society of Midland County said. Back in May, the United States Department of Justice sued the company that owns the facility,...
Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree
If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
Dogs getting sick with parvo-like illness in northern Michigan, dying within 3 days
Detroit News
State investigates dog virus spreading in northern Michigan
State health leaders say they are investigating a virus spreading to dogs primarily in northern Michigan and causing a quick onset of illness and even death, particularly among young dogs. Samples from cases were sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab...
Couple used U.S. Postal Service to traffic meth into Northern Michigan, police say
CEDAR, MI – A Northern Michigan couple is facing drug charges after investigators discovered crystal methamphetamine that was being mailed to them via the U.S. Postal Service, police said. In June, detectives with the Traverse Narcotics Team and U.S. Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances being mailed to a...
Man drowns while attempting to rescue fiancé’s dog from Northern Michigan river
wsgw.com
Marion Springs Family Safe After Fire
Four Saginaw County fire departments combined forces to save a house in Marion Springs. The fire in the 11-thousand block of South Fenmore Road was reported around 5:00pm. yesterday(Tuesday). The family of seven was uninjured; however, the family cat and dog died in the smoky fire. Marion Fire Department reports...
MSP Dash cam captures teen driver's rollover crash in Northern Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam. The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at about 9:30 a.m. in Crawford County. Police say a Houghton Lake trooper was working on northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road witnessed the rollover. The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
Michigan State Police Dashcam Catches Crawford County Rollover Crash
WNEM
Mother upset Bay City school bus left child stranded
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Students are headed back to school, but getting them to and from has become an issue in several mid-Michigan districts. Parents of students in the Bay City Public Schools district have voiced frustrations with the district’s transportation department. They say some students were left stranded after school or never picked up from their bus stop.
interlochenpublicradio.org
In Northern Michigan, bison are teaching a lesson in sustainability
On the drive up US-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. These animals have been a fixture of the area for nearly 60 years....
By the numbers: See what was hauled out of Muskegon River during annual cleanup
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – One would think that after 11 years of annual cleanups, there wouldn’t be much more trash to pull out of the Muskegon River.
Would You Take a Train Up North? Train Service To Northern Michigan Becoming Reality?
It's an interesting question to ponder: Would you take a train Up North? For the average person, the quick answer might be no, but if you think about others who might not be so young (or old enough) nor mobile, it's something that is apparently could become a reality soon.
wbkb11.com
Man Drowns in Thunder Bay River Trying to Save Dog
The body of a 36-year-old Lainsburg man was recovered from the Thunder Bay River near the Cellar Building on Sunday. He was heading into the water to save a dog belonging to his fiancée when he slipped on some rocks and disappeared from sight. Alpena Police and the city fire department arrived and began searching the water. The U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter from Traverse City, Michigan State Police and the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office all aided in the rescue effort.
Police looking for two missing teens in West Michigan
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI — Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for two teens who went missing this weekend. The Fremont Police Department is investigating a report of two missing runaway teens last seen Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a news release from the police department.
Bay County house fire claims man’s life, displaces family
GIBSON TWP, MI — A man is dead and his surviving family displaced after a house fire in rural Bay County. At 9:58 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to the reported fire of a two-story house at 1650 Brown Road in Gibson Township, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. They arrived to find the building engulfed in flames.
Nessel Announces Charges Against Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Deputy
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday announced charges against an Ogemaw County Sheriff’s deputy after he allegedly used excessive force against an autistic adult at an assisted living home. According to the Attorney General’s Office, Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Viviano allegedly used excessive force against an autistic...
