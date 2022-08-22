Read full article on original website
Penn State working on plan to sell alcohol in Beaver Stadium for 2022 season, sources say
Currently, alcohol sales are only permitted in enclosed suites and boxes at Beaver Stadium.
nittanysportsnow.com
4-Star Cameron Lenhardt Committing Thursday; Penn State Finalist
Cameron Lenhardt, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will be committing Thursday, and Penn State is in his top three. Penn State is in the hunt along with fellow Big Ten schools Michigan State and Nebraska. Penn State offered Lenhardt in July of 2020, and...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven football finalizes 2022 coaching staff
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven head football coach Dan Mulrooney and the Bald Eagles have finalized the 2022 coaching staff with the recent addition of assistant coaches Rashad Craig, Jordan Dandridge and Matt Sullivan. Craig will coach the defensive line, Dandridge will work with the outside linebackers and...
Penn State commit, star Pa. running back suffers season ending injury: reports
Scranton Prep running back London Montgomery emerged as one of the top players in Pennsylvania as a junior, but it looks like he won’t get an opportunity to put on the pads again as a senior. According to multiple reports Tuesday, the Penn State commit suffered a knee injury...
Penn State baseball adds Bellefonte standout Bobby Marsh and two more players
Penn State baseball is beefing up its roster for the 2023 season.
therecord-online.com
Sugar Valley golfers in rebuild mode
LOGANTON, PA – Losing two-thirds of their starting lineup to graduation means it’s rebuilding time for the Sugar Valley Charter School golf team. But as Coach Ty Koser notes, the team has a few golfers returning this year, most entering the lineup for the first time in their golf careers. Senior Noah Pletcher looks to be number one golfer this year, one of two returning starters from last year. Senior Gwynne Showers looks to bring added depth to the lineup. She became the first female competitor for the Sugar Valley team last year. Coach Koser said he is looking forward to seeing her develop as a competitive golfer.
WJAC TV
Pure domination! Hollidaysburg trounces Great Lakes team to avoid elimination at LLWS
Williamsport, PA (WJAC) — The Hollidaysburg Tigers kept their win streak, and their season, alive at Williamsport Tuesday, defeating the team from Hagerstown, Indiana by a score of 10-0. Hollidaysburg has won three straight games after losing their first game of the tournament last Thursday. Chase Link started the...
wbut.com
Hollidaysburg remains alive in Williamsport
Weather played another role at the Little League World Series in Williamsport Monday, but the Pennsylvania team from Hollidaysburg remained alive with a 7-1 win over the team from Long Island. They will meet the team from Indiana out of the Great Lakes Region today. Indiana fell to an unbeaten Tennessee 5-2 Monday.
therecord-online.com
Phoenix volleyball in replenish mode, bolstered by new gym
LOGANTON, PA – The Sugar Valley Rural Charter School volleyball team now has a home gym and a lot of home competitions for the upcoming season. The Phoenix don’t have is a lot of experience, graduation claiming virtually the entire squad from a year ago with just one varsity player returning.
therecord-online.com
Central Mountain golfs win another
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain golf team is off to a 3-0 start after a 159- 188 Wednesday win over Milton on their home Clinton Country Club course. Gardner Fravel was again medalist in a 9-hole match, shooting a 38, Peyton Newlen right behind with a 39.
'This is the ultimate' - Fans of Pennsylvania Little Leaguers enjoying the spotlight
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — At the Little League World Series on Tuesday, Lamade Stadium was a sea of blue and red, and it was obvious who most of the fans were cheering for — the Pennsylvania team from Hollidaysburg. "Everywhere we walk, somebody stops us and says, 'We...
Hollidaysburg Little League celebrated with police escort
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Following their historic Little League World Series run, the Hollidaysburg Little League team is heading home accompanied by a police escort. Fans are invited to join the team and support the boys as they return home Thursday afternoon. The bus is expected to arrive around 5:15 p.m. at the Hollidaysburg Little […]
State College
State College man bikes across America
STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
Digital Collegian
Borough of State College announces downtown travel restrictions
The Borough of State College announced Tuesday some travel restrictions will be put in place downtown through the week, according to a release. The Orchard Park bike path at the Edgewood Circle intersection will be under maintenance from 7a.m. to 3p.m. on Aug. 24, the release said. The 600 block...
The future of high-rises in State College may be curbed
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans for another high-rise student housing project in State College are being submitted, but a potential amendment could be curbing future projects in the downtown area as soon as September. A bonus in the borough currently allows high-rise residential buildings that are not owner-occupied to be built in specific portions […]
therecord-online.com
PGC: New CWD-positive leads to DMA 2 expansion
HARRISBURG, PA – The discovery of a road-killed deer testing positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is behind another expansion of Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 in southcentral Pennsylvania. The deer, an adult female, was found in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County. As a result, DMA 2 is...
WATCH: Live camera shows elk during bugling season
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Game Commission officially launched its live elk cam and is urging everyone to tune in and watch as elk begin to ramp up activity in their bugling season. The Game Commission again installed its PA Game Elk Cam on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, a field they […]
Sky clears for unveiling of new Bases Loaded statues
Williamsport, Pa. — The weather threatened to put a damper on the unveiling of three new statues at the corner of Market and Third Streets in the City on Sunday evening, but as guests and the honorees arrived, the rain stopped and the skies cleared. With the clearing came President George W. Bush, 100-year-old Rachel Robinson, the widow of Jackie Robinson, Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and "better late than never," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who arrived late and received a little friendly ribbing...
PennDOT honors 2 employees from Jefferson, Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian today recognized employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award. Two employees from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties were among the honorees. The Star of Excellence Award is […]
High-speed chase lands Tyrone man in UPMC Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was rushed to UPMC Altoona after police said he tried to flee from a traffic stop only to crash and be thrown from his SUV. The chase began Aug. 20, on Route 220 (South Eagle Valley Road) in Snyder Township when state police attempted to pull over […]
