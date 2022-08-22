ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

4-Star Cameron Lenhardt Committing Thursday; Penn State Finalist

Cameron Lenhardt, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will be committing Thursday, and Penn State is in his top three. Penn State is in the hunt along with fellow Big Ten schools Michigan State and Nebraska. Penn State offered Lenhardt in July of 2020, and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven football finalizes 2022 coaching staff

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven head football coach Dan Mulrooney and the Bald Eagles have finalized the 2022 coaching staff with the recent addition of assistant coaches Rashad Craig, Jordan Dandridge and Matt Sullivan. Craig will coach the defensive line, Dandridge will work with the outside linebackers and...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Iowa State
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
University Park, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
State
Ohio State
City
State College, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
State College, PA
Football
State
Arkansas State
therecord-online.com

Sugar Valley golfers in rebuild mode

LOGANTON, PA – Losing two-thirds of their starting lineup to graduation means it’s rebuilding time for the Sugar Valley Charter School golf team. But as Coach Ty Koser notes, the team has a few golfers returning this year, most entering the lineup for the first time in their golf careers. Senior Noah Pletcher looks to be number one golfer this year, one of two returning starters from last year. Senior Gwynne Showers looks to bring added depth to the lineup. She became the first female competitor for the Sugar Valley team last year. Coach Koser said he is looking forward to seeing her develop as a competitive golfer.
LOGANTON, PA
wbut.com

Hollidaysburg remains alive in Williamsport

Weather played another role at the Little League World Series in Williamsport Monday, but the Pennsylvania team from Hollidaysburg remained alive with a 7-1 win over the team from Long Island. They will meet the team from Indiana out of the Great Lakes Region today. Indiana fell to an unbeaten Tennessee 5-2 Monday.
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
therecord-online.com

Phoenix volleyball in replenish mode, bolstered by new gym

LOGANTON, PA – The Sugar Valley Rural Charter School volleyball team now has a home gym and a lot of home competitions for the upcoming season. The Phoenix don’t have is a lot of experience, graduation claiming virtually the entire squad from a year ago with just one varsity player returning.
LOGANTON, PA
therecord-online.com

Central Mountain golfs win another

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain golf team is off to a 3-0 start after a 159- 188 Wednesday win over Milton on their home Clinton Country Club course. Gardner Fravel was again medalist in a 9-hole match, shooting a 38, Peyton Newlen right behind with a 39.
MILTON, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg Little League celebrated with police escort

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Following their historic Little League World Series run, the Hollidaysburg Little League team is heading home accompanied by a police escort. Fans are invited to join the team and support the boys as they return home Thursday afternoon. The bus is expected to arrive around 5:15 p.m. at the Hollidaysburg Little […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captains#American Football#College Football#Penn State Football Team
State College

State College man bikes across America

STATE COLLEGE — From the coast of Virginia to the rocky shore of Astoria, Oregon, Michael Canich pedaled his way across the country on his trusty bike this summer. Starting on May 1, Canich rode through 10 states over a 94-day period. He pedaled over mountains, across the prairies and through the desert. He rode through headwinds that slowed him down and crosswinds that threatened to knock him over. He biked in the rain and in the stifling heat.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Borough of State College announces downtown travel restrictions

The Borough of State College announced Tuesday some travel restrictions will be put in place downtown through the week, according to a release. The Orchard Park bike path at the Edgewood Circle intersection will be under maintenance from 7a.m. to 3p.m. on Aug. 24, the release said. The 600 block...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

The future of high-rises in State College may be curbed

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans for another high-rise student housing project in State College are being submitted, but a potential amendment could be curbing future projects in the downtown area as soon as September. A bonus in the borough currently allows high-rise residential buildings that are not owner-occupied to be built in specific portions […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

PGC: New CWD-positive leads to DMA 2 expansion

HARRISBURG, PA – The discovery of a road-killed deer testing positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is behind another expansion of Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 in southcentral Pennsylvania. The deer, an adult female, was found in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County. As a result, DMA 2 is...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
WTAJ

WATCH: Live camera shows elk during bugling season

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Game Commission officially launched its live elk cam and is urging everyone to tune in and watch as elk begin to ramp up activity in their bugling season. The Game Commission again installed its PA Game Elk Cam on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, a field they […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Sky clears for unveiling of new Bases Loaded statues

Williamsport, Pa. — The weather threatened to put a damper on the unveiling of three new statues at the corner of Market and Third Streets in the City on Sunday evening, but as guests and the honorees arrived, the rain stopped and the skies cleared. With the clearing came President George W. Bush, 100-year-old Rachel Robinson, the widow of Jackie Robinson, Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and "better late than never," Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who arrived late and received a little friendly ribbing...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT honors 2 employees from Jefferson, Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian today recognized employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award. Two employees from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties were among the honorees. The Star of Excellence Award is […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

High-speed chase lands Tyrone man in UPMC Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was rushed to UPMC Altoona after police said he tried to flee from a traffic stop only to crash and be thrown from his SUV. The chase began Aug. 20, on Route 220 (South Eagle Valley Road) in Snyder Township when state police attempted to pull over […]
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy