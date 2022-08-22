Read full article on original website
ktxs.com
Wrap-up on day one of testimony in Luke Sweetser murder trial
ABILENE, Texas — Testimony began today in the murder trial of Luke Sweetser. Sweetser is accused of murdering his brother-in-law, Thomas Niblo. Day three of the trial began with opening statements from both the prosecution and defense. The prosecution talked about Cheryl Niblo, wife of Thomas Niblo, hearing gun shots, locking the bathroom door, and getting away from another door in the bathroom.
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested on drug charges, large amount of cocaine and marijuana seized
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department seized a large amount of marijuana and cocaine in an arrest Thursday. According to a press release by the Abilene Police Department, 20-year-old Elijah James Perez was taken into custody at a home in north Abilene located in the 1500 block of Lillius street. This after police officers executed a search and arrest warrant.
ktxs.com
Abilene nearing record for deadly car accidents
ABILENE, Texas — This year is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years on Abilene roads. Accidents involving motorcycles are causing alarm according to Officer Travis Fortune from Abilene Police Department’s Motorcycle unit,. “There’s been six fatalities this year on motorcycles alone. So it’s becoming more...
ktxs.com
Old windfarm blades causing problems in Nolan County
SWEETWATER, Texas — The wind farms in Nolan County brought big bucks into the area, but with those turbines needing new blades after a few years, finding a place to store the old blades was becoming a challenge. However, one company approached offered a possible solution and the city...
ktxs.com
Aspermont ISD uses high school as tornado shelter
According to school records, Aspermont High School was actually built in 1966 as a bomb shelter during The Cold War. There are no windows and the structure is underground. Aspermont Superintendent Zach Morris says during a severe weather situation, students and the town of Aspermont will come to the high school.
ktxs.com
Cooper high holds pep rally to kick off football season
ABILENE, Texas — Everyone’s favorite season is back in the Big Country, football starts as Cooper takes the field tonight. However, the festivities started early Thursday morning as the Cougars had students and parents filled the gym to get hyped for the season. Coach Aaron Roan spoke at...
