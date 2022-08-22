ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktxs.com

Wrap-up on day one of testimony in Luke Sweetser murder trial

ABILENE, Texas — Testimony began today in the murder trial of Luke Sweetser. Sweetser is accused of murdering his brother-in-law, Thomas Niblo. Day three of the trial began with opening statements from both the prosecution and defense. The prosecution talked about Cheryl Niblo, wife of Thomas Niblo, hearing gun shots, locking the bathroom door, and getting away from another door in the bathroom.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested on drug charges, large amount of cocaine and marijuana seized

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department seized a large amount of marijuana and cocaine in an arrest Thursday. According to a press release by the Abilene Police Department, 20-year-old Elijah James Perez was taken into custody at a home in north Abilene located in the 1500 block of Lillius street. This after police officers executed a search and arrest warrant.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene nearing record for deadly car accidents

ABILENE, Texas — This year is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years on Abilene roads. Accidents involving motorcycles are causing alarm according to Officer Travis Fortune from Abilene Police Department’s Motorcycle unit,. “There’s been six fatalities this year on motorcycles alone. So it’s becoming more...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Old windfarm blades causing problems in Nolan County

SWEETWATER, Texas — The wind farms in Nolan County brought big bucks into the area, but with those turbines needing new blades after a few years, finding a place to store the old blades was becoming a challenge. However, one company approached offered a possible solution and the city...
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
Hamilton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
ktxs.com

Aspermont ISD uses high school as tornado shelter

According to school records, Aspermont High School was actually built in 1966 as a bomb shelter during The Cold War. There are no windows and the structure is underground. Aspermont Superintendent Zach Morris says during a severe weather situation, students and the town of Aspermont will come to the high school.
ASPERMONT, TX
ktxs.com

Cooper high holds pep rally to kick off football season

ABILENE, Texas — Everyone’s favorite season is back in the Big Country, football starts as Cooper takes the field tonight. However, the festivities started early Thursday morning as the Cougars had students and parents filled the gym to get hyped for the season. Coach Aaron Roan spoke at...
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy