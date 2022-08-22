ABILENE, Texas — Testimony began today in the murder trial of Luke Sweetser. Sweetser is accused of murdering his brother-in-law, Thomas Niblo. Day three of the trial began with opening statements from both the prosecution and defense. The prosecution talked about Cheryl Niblo, wife of Thomas Niblo, hearing gun shots, locking the bathroom door, and getting away from another door in the bathroom.

