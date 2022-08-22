Read full article on original website
Washington Ferries seeing record delays in 2022
ANACORTES, Wash. – If you’ve ridden Washington state ferries this summer chances are you’ve been late getting to your destination. An analysis of ferry system data shows boats are running behind schedule more this year than in the past decade, especially on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route.
Efforts to eradicate European green crabs continue
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The effort to eradicate European green crabs from Washington waters continues. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says more than 138,000 of the invasive crabs have been removed so far this year. The crabs are thought to have arrived in Puget Sound in the late...
“Viking Night” returns for WWU athletics
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Western Washington University’s athletic department will host “Viking Night” on Friday, September 23rd at Bellingham Golf & Country Club. The dinner and auction to help raise funds for student-athlete scholarships will be back in-person for the first time in three years. This year’s...
Drayton Harbor Oyster Company planning expansion
BLAINE, Wash. – Blaine’s Drayton Harbor Oyster Company is looking toward a different type of oyster farming as it plans to expand its operations. The Northern Light reports they are in the permitting process to begin off-bottom farming, which has been employed on the east coast of the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Lynden man arrested after robbery at Walmart
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Lynden man has been arrested following a chaotic robbery at Walmart. BPD said that officers were called to the store around 5:30 Wednesday night after the suspect smashed a secure display case and stole a shotgun. He then used the gun to try and break...
