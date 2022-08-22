ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fear and grievance in the Mahoning Valley

By Nick Evans
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189xLx_0hQh1BoK00

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida speaks at the Unite and Win Rally that also featured Ohio Republican nominee for U.S. Senate J.D. Vance, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Metroplex Expo Center in Girard, Ohio. Credit: Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal. Courtesy of the Ohio Capital Journal.

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

More than a thousand chairs were lined up in long neat rows, in a Girard, Ohio, ballroom. Organizers had laid out placards reading “Unite & Win” on each one, alternating in navy blue and red. A disco ball hung above the lectern.

People began lining up early Friday afternoon outside the Metroplex Expo Center eager to see Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. A man marched up and down the line waving a massive flag reading “Trump Won,” which, while true in 2016, was not true in 2020 when Donald Trump lost the U.S. presidential election.

The Florida governor’s Mahoning Valley visit was the last leg of a three-state tour backing conservative U.S. Senate candidates and, perhaps, the groundwork for return trips in 2024.

Bumpy road

The rally made news well ahead of Friday. Turning Point Action, the conservative youth group organizing the event, initially said Youngstown’s Maronite Center would host. The facility operator shot that down shortly afterward — it was already booked for an annual church festival.

And so the Metroplex, with bathrooms tiled in a 1980’s mix of grey, mauve, and plum, and half the building now serving as a self-storage facility, was pressed into service.

Turning Point raised eyebrows with an unusual set of demands for the press. According to a media policy, the organization “reserved the right” to demand footage for future “archival and promotional purposes,” and threatened to limit reporters from speaking to all but pre-selected attendees. Numerous outlets that would ordinarily cover such events passed. Chris Quinn, editor of Cleveland.com, wrote a scathing letter explaining their rejection of the event.

Attendees at the Unite and Win Rally featuring Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Ohio Republican nominee for U.S. Senate J.D. Vance, Aug.19, 2022 Credit: Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal

Ahead of the event, right in Democratic nominee Tim Ryan’s backyard, he sent out a cheeky “itinerary” for Vance and DeSantis’ visit.

“I know you’re both new to Ohio,” Ryan began, before listing off a series of stops that highlight local restaurants and the region’s emerging electric vehicle and green energy manufacturing sector.

“As someone who was born, raised, and still lives in the Mahoning Valley,” Ryan said, “I hope my expertise can help you learn a little bit more about our world-class businesses, booming new Voltage Valley.”

In an emailed statement the Ohio Democratic Party said, “Ron DeSantis and J.D. Vance deserve each other — they both flipped on Trump on a dime and abandoned their states in order to promote themselves.”

With dangling light fixtures and a sprawling footprint, the ballroom ceilings seemed low, and only felt closer as the crowd filtered down the rows. A little after 7 o’clock they started a chant of “Let’s go Brandon.”

J.D. Vance

Friday’s rally was easily Vance’s most significant campaign appearance since winning the Republican U.S. Senate primary in May. While it’s typical for campaigns to gear down in the summer, Vance’s slow fundraising and continued absence on the campaign trail has rattled some in the GOP.

The extent of the party’s concern came into sharper focus Thursday. The Senate Leadership Fund, a campaign committee tied to Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, committed $28 million to get Vance elected. The announcement marked a major escalation in spending. Earlier in the week, other campaign committees with ties to national Republicans promised roughly $5 million.

On stage, Vance leaned on familiar themes like securing the border and protecting American workers. He drew a straight, bright line between illegal border crossings and fentanyl trafficking — a dubious connection because most seizures occur at established ports of entry .

“This has nothing to do with hating anybody south to the border,” Vance said. “We want a secure border because we love the people north of the border.”

Ohio Republican nominee for U.S Senate J.D. Vance speaks at the Unite and Win Rally featuring Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Aug. 19, 2022 in Girard, Ohio. Credit: Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal

Vance underscored the similarities between his hometown, Middletown, and the Mahoning Valley. Both former manufacturing hubs saw marked economic declines as those jobs moved overseas.

“We do not have to live like this,” he argued. “We do not have to let the Chinese steal our manufacturing base.”

But most notably, Vance invoked red-meat COVID-skepticism more forcefully than he has in the past.

“Most recently,” Vance said, “there was something that happened in this country that required courage and it required leadership. And that was when Joe Biden and Tim Ryan said that, in order to work, in order to earn a living, in order to put bread on the dinner table of your children, you had to get big pharma’s vaccine.”

“Now, ladies and gentlemen,” he added over a chorus of boos, “that was disgusting, and it was wrong.”

It was a strange attack line to describe as “most recently.” On Twitter and in a handful of recent campaign stops, Vance has spent most of his time criticizing Ryan’s vote on the Inflation Reduction Act. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the most sweeping federal vaccination provisions more than seven months ago, without those provisions ever taking effect. As it stands, the military and health-care workers must get vaccinated unless they’re granted a medical or religious exception.

Gov. Ron DeSantis

DeSantis offered the crowd a vision of a muscular Republican administration responsive to the demands, or fears, of the party’s most conservative faction. He recited a list of state legislation he’s signed or has in the works: a ban on vaccine passports, “don’t say gay” legislation, a crackdown on protesters, prohibitions on critical race theory and gender-affirming care, as well as a bill to “protect the integrity and fairness of women’s sports.”

“Don’t just sit back and let the left eat your lunch,” DeSantis insisted. “Go on offense.”

“Important issues, get out in front of things and keep the other side on their toes,” he said, “and that’s what we’ve done time and time again.”

It’s not clear yet whether DeSantis’ offensive prowess will remake the state in his image or reveal itself as the empty calories of conservative wish-fulfillment. His administration faces a string of lawsuits over his actions. Last Thursday, a federal judge struck down his priority Stop WOKE Act.

Although DeSantis took care to weave Vance into his 45-minute speech, his abiding focus — Ron DeSantis — raised obvious questions about the governor’s visit and longer-term ambitions. In a potential 2024 presidential bid, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Ohio represent substantial prizes in both the electoral college and the Republican National Convention delegate count.

In public, DeSantis has deflected questions about running, but his allies are already laying the groundwork. On stage, he repeatedly took aim at President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, he barely mentioned “your congressman here, who votes with Pelosi and votes with Biden 100 percent of the time.”

The full armor of god

Throughout, DeSantis stoked fears. Federal agencies created a “Faucian dystopia,” he said. They’ve been “weaponized,” he claimed, by the administration to “render the conservative half of the country second-class citizens.” Vance’s emphasis on vaccine skepticism marked another notable escalation of the fear and grievance index, as well.

The response DeSantis offered to those fears was the language of war. In a strange echo of Winston Churchill, DeSantis committed to oppose the “mind virus” of “woke ideology.”

“We will fight woke in the classroom, we will fight woke in businesses, we will fight woke in government agencies,” DeSantis said as the crowd got to its feet.

“And I can tell you this,” he added, “under my leadership, the state of Florida is where woke goes to die.”

He recalled how as a congressman flying into D.C., he marveled at the view from one side of the plane, including the National Mall and monuments. After a while, though, he came to appreciate the view out the other side, of Arlington National Cemetery.

“You can have the best ideas in the world, you can have the best principles in the world,” he said. “But unless you have people that are willing to stand up, put on that uniform, risk their lives and, indeed, give their lives for those, then they’re not going to amount to very much.”

And lest anyone miss the point, he went on, putting the onus on the crowd.

“So buckle up, put on the full armor of god, take a stand against the left’s schemes, stand firm, stand your ground, don’t back down,” he exhorted. “I’m on a mission to keep Florida free, lets make sure Ohio remains free, and let’s take our country back.”

This story was published by the Ohio Capital Journal, an affiliate of the nonprofit States Newsroom network, which includes the Florida Phoenix.

The post Fear and grievance in the Mahoning Valley appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

At 25, Maxwell Alejandro Frost is popular among progressives. Can he capture a FL seat in Congress?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Maxwell Alejandro Frost is a Florida Democrat from a younger generation. He’s garnered attention from popular progressives from the Democratic Party and other organizations, and he’s earned a reputation by some groups as a fearless leader who is running for Congress. But can he win a U.S. House seat in November to represent District 10 […] The post At 25, Maxwell Alejandro Frost is popular among progressives. Can he capture a FL seat in Congress? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis denounces Biden’s ‘very unfair’ student loan relief package

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis denounced President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program Thursday, labeling it unconstitutional and unfair to Americans who didn’t amass significant education debt. He also argued it would feed inflation. “It’s very unfair, you know, to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan for somebody that got, like, a PhD […] The post Gov. DeSantis denounces Biden’s ‘very unfair’ student loan relief package appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL congressional races all over the map; some U.S. House incumbents need to campaign in November

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Several U.S. House members from Florida held on to their congressional seats on Tuesday, but others will need to keep campaigning for the November 8 general election, election data show. For example, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, in the Panhandle, overcame two Republican candidates in the primary election for District 1, even after he made Twitter […] The post FL congressional races all over the map; some U.S. House incumbents need to campaign in November appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Girard, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Youngstown, FL
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
Girard, OH
Government
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Girard, OH
Local
Florida Government
Florida Phoenix

Charlie Crist wins primary; promises to unite Dems, independents, Republicans to unseat DeSantis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor seeking to regain that office as a Democrat, swamped Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary, racking up nearly 60 percent of the vote on Tuesday. Crist had received 856,753 votes as of around 9 p.m. eastern time, or 59.8 percent, against 505,009 for Fried, or 35.25 percent. […] The post Charlie Crist wins primary; promises to unite Dems, independents, Republicans to unseat DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Democrats beg national party and donors not to give up on them

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Democrats appealed to the national party and donor network on Wednesday, following Charlie Crist’s win in the gubernatorial primary and Val Demings’ coronation in the party’s Senate primary: Don’t give up on us. The fear is that those much-needed deep pockets of money might not be open to them, what with concerns over Gov. […] The post Florida Democrats beg national party and donors not to give up on them appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal

Quality Journalism for Critical Times August is usually the worst month to be in Florida. We’re wilting from the heat and humidity and watching the National Weather Service bulletins because it’s peak hurricane season. Fortunately, there’s one event this month that highlights what a wonderful place this is. I am referring, of course, to the Wausau Possum Festival in the […] The post Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Primaries pitted incumbent against incumbent in some Senate, House primaries; several tight races

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Primary day in the Florida House and Senate, both rejiggered during redistricting this year, placed a number of sitting senators and members against each other, produced some nail-biter outcomes and upsets. Incumbent Webster Barnaby will likely face a machine recount in the GOP primary in HB 29 in Volusia County. Results as of Wednesday gave […] The post Primaries pitted incumbent against incumbent in some Senate, House primaries; several tight races appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Florida Phoenix

School board races: Most DeSantis-endorsed candidates have come out on top

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis’ unprecedented school board race endorsements have paid off: Most of his selected school board candidates appear to have won, according to a Phoenix analysis of unofficial vote counts reported by county election officials. Though the results are not yet been finalized, they indicate a future of increased partisanship, unlike the traditional nonpartisan […] The post School board races: Most DeSantis-endorsed candidates have come out on top appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis remains cautious on abortion; Fried says FL women need to know what governor will do

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With polls open across Florida on primary election day, Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed himself a brief gesture toward Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried during a Florida Cabinet meeting in Tallahassee on Tuesday: He crossed over to her and said, “Good luck.” Fried is running for the Democratic nominee for governor, and if she wins, she’d face […] The post DeSantis remains cautious on abortion; Fried says FL women need to know what governor will do appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Amid uncertainty and anger, Tennessee’s abortion ban takes effect

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Tennessee on Thursday became the latest state in the nation to ban abortion, implementing a strict new law with no exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal anomalies while subjecting doctors who choose to perform lifesaving abortions to the risk of criminal prosecution. The state’s Human Life Protection Act is among the toughest abortion bans […] The post Amid uncertainty and anger, Tennessee’s abortion ban takes effect appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Democratic Party#Senate Leadership#Republicans#The Ohio Capital Journal#U S Senate
Florida Phoenix

Drop in Medicaid coverage of gender-affirming medical care leaves transgender Floridians struggling

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Coverage ended Sunday for thousands of Florida’s most vulnerable residents, who now must figure out how to afford gender-affirming care or stop treatment cold turkey. “Approximately 9,000 transgender Floridians woke up today to find out they no longer have life-saving Medicaid coverage,” Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, a Democrat from Orlando wrote on Twitter, invoking Florida […] The post Drop in Medicaid coverage of gender-affirming medical care leaves transgender Floridians struggling appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A federal district judge has granted the Texas attorney general’s request to temporarily block guidance from the federal government that says federal law protects health care providers who perform abortions to save the life or health of pregnant patients in emergency situations. Judge James Wesley Hendrix wrote the U.S. Department of Health and […] The post Federal judge sides with Texas, blocks HHS guidance on emergency abortions appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TEXAS STATE
Florida Phoenix

What happened? Almost no FL university students responded to a new “intellectual freedom” survey

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses. That’s only a 2.4 response rate, according to draft survey results posted on the website of the Board of […] The post What happened? Almost no FL university students responded to a new “intellectual freedom” survey appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Election official says recount of Kansas abortion amendment vote proves election integrity

Quality Journalism for Critical Times TOPEKA — Secretary of State Scott Schwab says the result of a nine-county hand recount of ballots from the Aug. 2 election shows there is no systemic election fraud in Kansas. The weeklong recount produced little change in vote totals showing Kansans overwhelming rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion. After exhausted election workers took a look at 556,364 […] The post Election official says recount of Kansas abortion amendment vote proves election integrity appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Florida Phoenix

Nonpartisan school board races may look more partisan when votes come in Tuesday — but maybe not?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has broken the mold for endorsing candidates in local school board races that would connect to his conservative ideology, though the boards are supposed to be nonpartisan. But now that primary election day is approaching Tuesday, Floridians will see if the high-profile endorsements will add a partisan layer to school boards or […] The post Nonpartisan school board races may look more partisan when votes come in Tuesday — but maybe not? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election. Federal authorities are prosecuting a man who pleaded guilty to threatening a Colorado election official on Instagram, where he wrote: “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t.” And Colorado police arrested a man accused of calling Secretary […] The post Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
COLORADO STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Jury convicts two suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Two men whose first trial on charges of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 ended in a mistrial, have been convicted by a second jury. Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, were found guilty in federal court in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning on conspiracy charges connected to a plot to […] The post Jury convicts two suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MICHIGAN STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy