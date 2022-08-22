ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
Democrat Pat Ryan beats Republican Marc Molinaro in special House race in bellwether New York district

Democrat Pat Ryan, a combat veteran and Ulster County executive, narrowly defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in a special election in New York's 19th Congressional District, The Associated Press and other news organizations projected late Tuesday. The seat was vacated when former Rep. Antonio Delgado (D) became New York's lieutenant governor, and Ryan will serve the final four months of Delgado's term while campaigning for a full term in the newly redrawn 18th District.
Mandela Barnes has a seven-point lead over Sen. Ron Johnson in the Wisconsin Senate race, while Tony Evers and Tim Michels are in a tight contest for governor: poll

Barnes has a 51%-44% lead over Johnson in the Wisconsin Senate race, per a new Marquette Law poll. Johnson is running for reelection to a third term, while Barnes hopes to topple the GOP incumbent. The Wisconsin Senate race remains one of the best Democratic pickup opportunities this year. Wisconsin...
Democratic Congressman-elect calls Trump 'traitorous' and claims he 'if I had done what he did, I would've been in jail' after beating Republican in New York bellwether race

Democrat Congressman-elect Pat Ryan blasted Donald Trump as 'traitorous' on Wednesday night, going after the ex-president roughly 24 hours after narrowly winning a special election in a New York swing district. The military veteran scored a major upset for Democrats on Tuesday night when he eked out a narrow victory...
A House candidate in New York may be in Congress for just four months. And he's fine with it.

ITHACA, N.Y. — Joe Sempolinski’s path toward being likely one of the shortest-tenured members of Congress in New York history hasn’t exactly been straightforward. The Steuben County Republican Committee chair began campaigning last year in an upstate district that stretched past Jamestown, 130 miles to the west. A new round of maps led him to start campaigning in a potential district that connected his home in the Southern Tier to Lewis County, 200 miles to the northeast in the Adirondacks.
Win for pro-choice Democrats cools talk of US midterm Republican romp

Democrats celebrated victory Wednesday in a US special election seen as the last bellwether of the public mood on abortion ahead of November's midterms, as the party seeks to make reproductive rights a key issue in the campaign. Democrats are now arguing that the race provides the most encouraging sign yet that November's midterm election might not be the bloodbath many have been anticipating. 
DCCC boss Maloney looks to fend off progressive challenger after tumultuous redistricting process

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) is hoping to fend off a primary challenge from a progressive opponent on Tuesday in New York's new 17th Congressional District. Maloney, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, made controversial moves to preserve his position as a powerful member of Congress following a redistricting process that brought on infighting among the Democratic New York delegation. In the primary, he is facing state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, a progressive who toppled an establishment incumbent for a seat in the statehouse in 2018.
