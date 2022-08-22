LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - By the time the State Fair of West Virginia wrapped up on Sunday, Aug. 20, more than 170,000 people had attended the fair. “Despite a few days of heavy rain, we ended up having one of the best fairs we’ve ever had,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “The number of people that came through the gates aside, the true success can be seen in the community and economic impact of this event.”

LEWISBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO