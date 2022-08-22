Read full article on original website
fred archer
3d ago
Parents figured out because of the pandemic they don’t need the building or teachers They can do a better job themselves
Myself ME
3d ago
Teachers Unions destroyed public education just like United Mine Workers of America leadership put their trusting members in the lawn care business.
West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer
Residents in most West Virginia counties approve extra taxes every few years to help fund schools. As one county shows, schools without the extra cash often struggle to buy supplies and put off routine maintenance. West Virginia schools rely on voters to approve additional funding. When residents vote down a levy, students suffer appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WDTV
More than 170,000 attend State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - By the time the State Fair of West Virginia wrapped up on Sunday, Aug. 20, more than 170,000 people had attended the fair. “Despite a few days of heavy rain, we ended up having one of the best fairs we’ve ever had,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “The number of people that came through the gates aside, the true success can be seen in the community and economic impact of this event.”
wvpublic.org
First Charter Schools In W.Va. Begin Inaugural Fall Terms
West Virginia’s first four charter schools have opened their doors to students. Three schools began their fall term Monday, including the brick-and-mortar Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy along with online schools West Virginia Virtual Academy and the Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia. The Morgantown-based West Virginia Academy opened its doors on Aug. 2.
Metro News
Numbers look good following State Fair
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — More than 170,000 people attended the 10-day State Fair of West Virginia, fair officials announced Wednesday. The fair, which wrapped up last Saturday, had to deal with some weather issues but it didn’t keep fairgoers away. “Despite a few days of heavy rain, we ended...
wchsnetwork.com
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
Government Technology
West Virginia Faces Heavier Rains with Little Federal Help
(TNS) - West Virginia faces disproportionately high flood risks with disproportionately little financial protection for its residents' homes and possessions. Less than 1.5% of roughly 673,000 residential structures across West Virginia had residential flood insurance contracts through a federal program providing most of the nation's flood insurance in force as of May 16, according to federal data.
Metro News
Justice: Losing 13 year old girl to COVID is ‘different level of sadness’
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice says losing a West Virginian to COVID-19, including a teenage girl from Nicholas County, is tragic and something no family should have to go through. “It takes on a different level of sadness when you think that we’ve lost a 13 year old....
Introducing a new WV snack, WheatOs!
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a fun, new snack to munch on, this one may be up your alley! If you want to excite your taste buds, but also want a healthier alternative to a pork rind, you may want to try a WheatO. 59News was able to get an exclusive interview […]
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district vote to strike just before start of school year
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district voted Sunday to go on strike for better learning and teaching conditions, just days before school is scheduled to start, according to the teachers' union.
UPDATE: Driver arrested on DUI in West Virginia Turnpike crash, road reopened
UPDATE (7:38 p.m. Aug. 25, 2022) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation says all lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike have reopened after being shut down for nearly 19 hours after a tractor-trailer crash caused a chemical spill near Pax overnight. PAX, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing DUI charges after a tractor-trailer […]
West Virginia one of the most generous states for tipping
Despite inflation, a recent report says people are tipping more at restaurants than last year.
wvexplorer.com
Monument raised to memory of well-known goat in West Virginia
MUDDELTY, W.Va. — Anonymous benefactors have raised a monument to a goat that once garnered national attention as it grazed the summit of Powell Mountain along the US-19 expressway. At some point in the last few days, a white silhouette of the goat was installed on the cliffs along...
timesvirginian.com
Local farm owners win prizes at West Virginia State Fair
Farm owners Robert Mott and Theresa Darrar had a scare this year when Mott had to have liver transplant in March. Through prayers and support he was able to thus far beat the odds. Despite all the heartaches and troubles the team of Death Valley Ranch of Appomattox has had,...
wvpublic.org
Welsh Tradition Lives On In Southern Ohio, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, there is a traditional music competition that goes back nearly 1,000 years to Wales. Immigrants brought the tradition to southern Ohio, where it has endured for generations. We learn how youth are keeping it alive. Folkways reporter Capri Cafaro has this story. Also, in this...
woay.com
Manchin announces $1.89 million from the American Rescue Plan for 29 West Virginia Health Centers
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,899,500 from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 29 West Virginia community health centers and two center program look-alikes. The American Rescue Plan made this funding possible. It will support the data modernization to better identify and respond to specific patient and community needs while strengthening the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.
Approximately 74K West Virginians will be student debt free after Biden’s cancellation
President Joe Biden announced that $10,000 in student debt will be canceled for Americans who make less than $125,000 annually on Wednesday, leaving a large percentage of West Virginia students debt free.
woay.com
USDA invests in 14 West Virginia rural businesses to combat climate change
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced USDA will invest $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change in rural America and help people living in vulnerable communities. USDA has awarded fourteen West Virginia businesses the Rural Energy for America Program grant, including two Nicholas and Raleigh County farms.
West Virginia 13-year-old among COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a 13-year-old is among the recent deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the last update on Friday, Aug. 19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 7,251 since the pandemic began. The […]
Proposed Pennsylvania legislation would allow school employees to carry guns on school grounds
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Safety is not a new topic, but it is a highly debated one. “They’ve put metal detectors in the schools, they’ve gotten around that. A number of other things and nothing seems to work,” said Princess Makokele. For Washington County parent Makokele, more...
Did you know: West Virginia has an official state firearm
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is a beautiful state, full of rich wildlife and points in history acting as monuments that led to our secession. Many West Virginians know these symbols: the Red Cardinal, the Rhododendron bush, the Black Bear, but did you know West Virginia is one of nine states that have an […]
