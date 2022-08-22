ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inyokern, CA

Driver killed in off-road vehicle crash in Inyokern identified

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who crashed while driving an off-road vehicle in Inyokern and died has been identified.

Nicholas Thomas Olar, 63, of Ridgecrest died at the scene of the 11:08 p.m. crash Aug. 15, according to coroner’s officials. The crash happened in the 900 block of 3rd Street.

