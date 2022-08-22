Driver killed in off-road vehicle crash in Inyokern identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who crashed while driving an off-road vehicle in Inyokern and died has been identified.
Nicholas Thomas Olar, 63, of Ridgecrest died at the scene of the 11:08 p.m. crash Aug. 15, according to coroner’s officials. The crash happened in the 900 block of 3rd Street.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0