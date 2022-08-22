Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teven Jenkins Won't Let the Trade Rumors Die
Bears right guard seems to have a chance to lockup the starting right guard spot against the Browns but still talks about the possibility of being traded..
Desmond Howard on C.J. Stroud being the front runner for the Heisman: 'I just don't get it.'
Desmond Howard is at it again. Sometimes you wonder if he says things just to get a reaction, or if he’s serious about some of his beliefs. He’s one of the best wide receivers to ever play the college game (winning the Heisman at Michigan in 1991) and has been an integral part of ESPN’s College GameDay since 2005.
Thunder No. 2 pick Holmgren to miss season with foot injury
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in this year’s NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season with a right foot injury. The 7-footer was hurt while playing in a pro-am game last weekend in Seattle, near where he starred last season for Gonzaga, and the Thunder announced Thursday that he sustained a Lisfranc injury. Video appeared to show Holmgren was hurt on a play while defending a LeBron James drive to the basket on a fast break. General manager Sam Presti said Holmgren will have surgery to repair the ruptured tendon on a date that hasn’t been determined and he expects Holmgren to be ready for the 2023-24 season. “Long-term prognosis is obviously very positive for this,” Presti said. “We’ve consulted with three of the top foot specialists in the country. Everybody is in agreement that this is kind of like a wrong place, wrong time situation and he’s going to make a full recovery.”
