1 dead in early morning crash in Liberty County

By Lewis Levine/Coastal News Service, Dajhea Jones
 3 days ago

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman died in a fatal crash in Liberty County early Monday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff, around 8:30 a.m., a woman was standing outside her vehicle on North Coastal Highway in Midway when she was struck and killed.

Laff says the 32-year-old woman, driving a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, pulled over to the side of the road in the direction of Riceboro and was standing behind her vehicle opening or closing her trunk when she was struck by a motorist operating a 2014 Hyundai Azera traveling in the same direction.

Police have now identified the driver of the 2014 Hyundai Azera as Nathan Jones, 36 of Riceboro.

The motorist driving the Hyundai failed to maintain his lane and slammed into the woman and her vehicle causing both vehicles to rest in a ditch.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver and two other children that were inside the Hyundai were transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, as well as a child in the vehicle with the woman killed.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

