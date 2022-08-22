Read full article on original website
New electric school buses cut emissions in South Burlington
Check Out the New E-Buses at SoBu Nite Out* on Thursday. Helps Environment While Cutting Costs for All GMP Customers. Vermont Business Magazine South Burlington students will be riding to school pollution-free this year, thanks to four new electric buses that have joined the school district’s fleet. Innovative vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bus chargers will also allow the buses to provide stored energy to the grid during energy peaks which further reduces carbon emissions and costs for all Green Mountain Power (GMP) customers across Vermont.
'Taste of Vermont' returns to US Capitol for 15th year
Vermont Business Magazine The Lake Champlain Chamber and the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation (GBIC) announced Wednesday that they will host the Fifteenth Annual Taste of Vermont Reception in Washington, DC, with honored guest Senator Patrick Leahy (D Vt.), on Thursday, September 22. The annual event has become well known throughout...
Burlington School District announces BHS/BTC 2025 fundraising partnership
Donations to Burlington Students Foundation Will Support Equity, Engagement, and Deep Learning Experiences in the Queen City. Vermont Business Magazine Burlington School District (BSD) is proud to announce a BHS/BTC 2025 Fundraising Partnership with Burlington Students Foundation (BSF). The partnership with the 501(c)3 will allow the District to solicit private, tax-deductible donations from the public. The partnership will also help the District apply for grants and funding awards that may not have been previously available to the school district.
UVM names Trenten Klingerman vice president and general counsel
Trenten Klingerman, former deputy general counsel and chief privacy officer at Purdue University, has been named vice president for legal affairs and general counsel at the University of Vermont(link is external). As the university’s top lawyer, Klingerman will provide legal counsel and strategy to the administration, lead the Office of the General Counsel and serve as assistant secretary of the UVM Board of Trustees.
NEFCU promotes Jefferis, Rogers to mortgage loan sales supervisor
Williston-based New England Federal Credit Union(link is external) recently promoted Abbie Jefferis and Annie Rogers to the position of mortgage loan sales supervisor. Jefferis has spent her entire professional career with NEFCU, starting as a teller in 2009. Prior to her promotion, she served as mortgage loan officer. She is a graduate of the University of Vermont and holds an MBA and certificate in advanced management from Champlain College. Jefferis is actively involved in the Vermont Mortgage Bankers Association and serves as co-chair of the Association of Vermont Credit Unions Young Professionals board and co-leader of NEFCU’s internal committee.
