Lock Haven football finalizes 2022 coaching staff
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Lock Haven head football coach Dan Mulrooney and the Bald Eagles have finalized the 2022 coaching staff with the recent addition of assistant coaches Rashad Craig, Jordan Dandridge and Matt Sullivan. Craig will coach the defensive line, Dandridge will work with the outside linebackers and...
Sugar Valley golfers in rebuild mode
LOGANTON, PA – Losing two-thirds of their starting lineup to graduation means it’s rebuilding time for the Sugar Valley Charter School golf team. But as Coach Ty Koser notes, the team has a few golfers returning this year, most entering the lineup for the first time in their golf careers. Senior Noah Pletcher looks to be number one golfer this year, one of two returning starters from last year. Senior Gwynne Showers looks to bring added depth to the lineup. She became the first female competitor for the Sugar Valley team last year. Coach Koser said he is looking forward to seeing her develop as a competitive golfer.
Central Mountain golfs win another
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain golf team is off to a 3-0 start after a 159- 188 Wednesday win over Milton on their home Clinton Country Club course. Gardner Fravel was again medalist in a 9-hole match, shooting a 38, Peyton Newlen right behind with a 39.
Phoenix volleyball in replenish mode, bolstered by new gym
LOGANTON, PA – The Sugar Valley Rural Charter School volleyball team now has a home gym and a lot of home competitions for the upcoming season. The Phoenix don’t have is a lot of experience, graduation claiming virtually the entire squad from a year ago with just one varsity player returning.
County salutes Pa Wilds award winners
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County had quite the haul when the Pa Wilds organization recently recognized its annual award winners. Four of the ten, in fact, came from Clinton County so the county commissioners on Thursday gave them formal recognition through an appropriate proclamation. Those recognized included Ron...
BUDSTOCK Ready for the 6th Anniversary
Since 2015, a small group of people have worked each summer to present an all day music festival called BUDSTOCK. But without the help of local clubs, organizations, individuals, companies, stores and restaurants, it could not have grown to the level it has now reached. The volunteers and musicians are preparing for the 6th annual BUDSTOCK to be held on August 27 at the Flaming Foliage lot in Renovo. The Music starts at 10:00 a.m.
PGC: New CWD-positive leads to DMA 2 expansion
HARRISBURG, PA – The discovery of a road-killed deer testing positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is behind another expansion of Disease Management Area (DMA) 2 in southcentral Pennsylvania. The deer, an adult female, was found in South Middleton Township in Cumberland County. As a result, DMA 2 is...
Guardrails down temporarily along Route 664 across from Lock Haven
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, PA – Motorists are advised that guardrails have been temporarily removed from a portion of Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) on the Woodward Township side of the Susquehanna River across from Lock Haven. A contractor removed the guardrails earlier this week. A Woodward Township spokesman said it is...
Clinton County hires first county engineer
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners on Thursday hired the county’s first fulltime engineer. Stephen P. Gibson was unanimously approved as the county’s Director of Planning/County Engineer, his pay established at $115,000. All three commissioners were upbeat on establishment of the new position and the...
