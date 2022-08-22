LOGANTON, PA – Losing two-thirds of their starting lineup to graduation means it’s rebuilding time for the Sugar Valley Charter School golf team. But as Coach Ty Koser notes, the team has a few golfers returning this year, most entering the lineup for the first time in their golf careers. Senior Noah Pletcher looks to be number one golfer this year, one of two returning starters from last year. Senior Gwynne Showers looks to bring added depth to the lineup. She became the first female competitor for the Sugar Valley team last year. Coach Koser said he is looking forward to seeing her develop as a competitive golfer.

LOGANTON, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO