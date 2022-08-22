ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underhill, VT

nomadlawyer.org

Vermont : Top 10 Most Visited Places in Vermont, USA

Vermont is well-known for its forested natural beauty and majestic green mountains. It also has scenic hiking trails and resort-worthy skiing. There are over 100 wooden covered bridges in Vermont. While many people associate the state of Vermont with covered bridges, white clapboard villages, and vibrant fall foliage, Vermont has...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont AOT grants $3.1 million for pedestrian, bicycle infrastructure projects

Vermont's Agency of Transportation awarded more than $3.1 million in grants to municipalities this week aimed at developing and improving pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure around the state. The AOT said this year’s awards will fund various construction projects, including sidewalk replacement along Main Street in Franklin and new sidewalks and...
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds

By Katy Savage The Rutland NAACP is asking for change after what appeared to be antique slavery shackles offered by a vendor at a gun show on the Vermont State Fairgrounds Aug. 13-14. The Rutland NAACP sent a letter to […] Read More The post NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vermont woman attacked by bear; barking dog lures animal away

STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife says a Strafford woman was attacked by a bear on her property, and one of her dogs lured the animal away from her. Game wardens say Susan Lee, 61, was walking on her property Saturday with her two dogs when she heard a loud noise and realized a bear was charging her.
STRAFFORD, VT
tinyhousetalk.com

Ethan’s Tiny House in Shelburne, Vermont on Airbnb

This is Ethan Waldman’s tiny house in Shelburne, Vermont which is now on Airbnb. He is the author of Tiny House Decisions, a guide that helps people plan out their tiny homes. You can actually book a stay and try out tiny living in Ethan’s iconic, self-built tiny home....
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
WAITSFIELD, VT
mynbc5.com

Redhawks and Cougars battle in joint practice

HINESBURG, Vt. — The 2022 Vermont high school football season is just 10 days away, but the battles on the gridiron have already begun. Champlain Valley Union High School hosted Mount Mansfield Union High School for a joint practice session on Wednesday, exposing both teams to opposition for the first time since practices started in mid-August.
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

Another stuck truck blocks Notch Road

Group fundraising for Vergennes green space project hopes to win state match. A community group in Vergennes is rallying to revitalize a green space. And if they’re successful with their own fundraising, they’ll get a payout from the state, too. Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

Vt. restaurants struggle to stay open amid staffing shortages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local restaurants are starving for staff, just one of the ongoing labor force problems triggered by the pandemic. In the past two weeks, a handful of Burlington restaurants closed their doors because of the staffing shortage. The Vermont Tap House is temporarily closed due to a...
BURLINGTON, VT
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in Vermont

- If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont has a huge selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
WCAX

Vermont apple orchard expecting banner season

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An apple orchard in Williston is embarking on its 50th season, and they say it’s setting up to be a banner year. Adams Apple Orchard says their trees are exploding with the red gems. Owner John Adams says he attributes the strong start to the...
WCAX

Work crews tidy up one of Lake Champlain’s most visited islands

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Valcour Island is one of Lake Champlain’s most visited islands. Only accessible by boat, the beloved spot is popular with history buffs and outdoor enthusiasts alike. And as Elissa Borden reports, the beauty on the island doesn’t come without some hard work. Just a...
BURLINGTON, VT
willistonobserver.com

Antique boat show coming to Burlington waterfront

The public is invited to the downtown Burlington waterfront Sept. 9-10 to see hundreds of antique and classic boats — many built in the 1930s and 1940s. This show is held in a different city every year. Boats from throughout the country will be on display at the Burlington Harbor Marina and the Community Boathouse Marina with judging taking place Sept. 9. Contact Sue Haigh at suelafever@gmail.com or (802) 578-4322 for more information.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Move-in begins at SUNY Plattsburgh as fall semester starts Monday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you're driving onto SUNY Plattsburgh's campus in the coming days, be sure to slow down for students as they move in to start the fall semester. "Move-in went really well. It was really easy," said Emma McLean, a freshman from Burlington, Massachusetts. Thursday was the...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Vermont watching closely for spotted lanternfly; how you can help

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The spotted lanternfly has been making headlines up and down the East Coast, but aside from a few isolated incidents, Vermont remains OK so far. But the state is watching closely and they want your help. Besides the normal pests eyeing the grapes at the Shelburne...
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Vermont postal problems persist

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Postal problems continue in Vermont, with many people forced to go to the post office to make pickups or the mail not showing up at all. Officials say there are many factors impacting the USPS’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but right now it appears that the main issues are staffing shortages and a recent increase in COVID cases.
VERMONT STATE

