Thompson’s Luxe New Hotel in Madrid Is a Stone’s Throw From Palaces, Museums and More

Thompson is expanding across the Atlantic to the old continent.

The boutique lifestyle brand, which currently helms 17 high-end hotels across the US and Mexico, recently announced it is opening a new 197-key property in Spain this September. Thompson Madrid is set within two historic buildings in the Spanish capital’s ritzy Golden Mile district.

Inspired by the sites, sounds and flavors of the city, the 10-story hotel pairs natural textures, such as marble, leather, hardwood and copper, with elegant Madrilenian-styled furnishings and finishes. Penned by Exacorp One S.L., Lyta and Architectural Studios, the hotel has 175 rooms and 22 suites that each come with an array of luxe amenities, such as soaking tubs and fully stocked bars. There is also one lavish penthouse suite that was designed and decorated by Luisa Olazábal’s studio.

When it comes to nosh, the hotel will feature three dining venues by Grupo La Ancha. Starting at the top, literally, there is a rooftop restaurant and bar called Tama that will sling creative yet familiar takes on Spanish gastronomy. There is also a hidden piano bar christened Hijos de Tomás and an all-day bakery/bistro named Omar. In addition, the hotel sports a rooftop pool, a 24-hour fitness center, two ballrooms and a variety of meeting/event spaces.

The hotel’s location is another draw. Sitting on one of Madrid ’s most famous streets (Calle Montera), it is within walking distance of Puerta del Sol, Plaza Mayor and Gran Vía. It is also a stone’s throw from the vibrant neighborhood of Malasaña and a range of art galleries and museums. As such, it’s the perfect home base for culture vultures.

Thompson has been steadily expanding its portfolio since it was acquired by Hyatt in 2018. In addition to the new Madrid location, the brand is planning to enter the Asia-Pacific market with Thompson Shanghai in 2023. It also has Thompson Vienna in the pipeline for 2024. Closer to home, meanwhile, the company is opening hotels in Houston, South Beach and Monterrey next year.

May we suggest Thompson Paris next?

