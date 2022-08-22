ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 1

Related
kotatv.com

Second suspect caught in weekend double homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A second suspect in the weekend double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to post on the Rapid City Police Department’s Facebook Page. According to the post, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City was located and apprehended by...
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City man arrested following Tuesday shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Tuesday shooting in Rapid City has led to an arrest for attempted murder, according to the Rapid City Police Department (RCPD). Police say 21-year-old Alize West of Rapid City was arrested following an August 23 incident in which officers responded to the area of 17 York Street around 4:55 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD arrests two in Tuesday night shooting incident

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A Rapid City man has been arrested for attempted murder following a shooting incident Tuesday evening. Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 17 New York Street for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. When they arrived, the officers located several witnesses and learned the incident had started as a verbal altercation between two males outside of 17 New York Street.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Police apprehend third person of interest in double homicide case

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A third person authorities have identified as a person of interest in a fatal shooting has been arrested. Rapid City police say 20-year old Chase Quickbear was taken into custody by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Wednesday evening. Authorities are still searching for 15-year-old Rochelle...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Cars
City
Pine Ridge Reservation, SD
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Pine Ridge, SD
KEVN

Police name Surfwood Drive shooting victims

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police released the names of two men shot to death Saturday morning at an apartment in North Rapid. They are 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City. Tuesday night, the Rosebud Police Department arrested five people in Mission, including...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City police investigating fifth shooting in four days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 21-year-old Rapid City man is charged with attempted murder following the fifth shooting in four days. This one was on New York Street about 4:55 p.m. Tuesday. Alize West was a passenger in a pickup driven by 19-year-old Jace Runs Against. Runs Against got...
kbhbradio.com

Authorities identify victims of Saturday double homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The two victims in a August 20 double homicide have been identified. 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City were found dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Their identities follow Tuesday night’s arrest of 17-year-old Robert Yellow...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Person of interest in Rapid City double homicide arrested

UPDATE (11:16 A.M.)– RAPID CITY, S.D. – The two victims in the August 20 double homicide have been identified. 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City were found dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement have arrested both Yellow Bird and Benita Cisneros, who was identified as the driver of the Ford Taurus X authorities had been searching for previously.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Vehicles#Hit And Run#City Police
kbhbradio.com

Rapid City police arrest man for attempted murder after Tuesday shooting incident

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Police say a Rapid City man has been arrested for Attempted Murder following a shooting incident Tuesday evening. Police say they were dispatched to the area of 17 New York Street just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. On arrival, police located several witnesses and learned the incident had started as a verbal altercation between two males outside of 17 New York Street. One male got into a nearby Dodge pickup, while a passenger in the truck brandished a firearm and fired multiple shots in the direction of the other male. The vehicle then fled the area.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Arrests made in two of three gun incidents around the Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the latest shooting, Pennington County deputies arrested 18-year-old Kasey John Arehart of Rapid City on three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm. The shooting was just before midnight Monday, outside of the Central States Fairgrounds, near the intersection of Lacrosse Street...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arrest made, security increased at Central States Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement has made two arrests and beefed up security after two incidents at the Central States Fair in Rapid City this week. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said Kasey John Arehart, 18, of Rapid City, was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle. The sheriff’s office said in a news release that the arrests stem from shots fired at two vehicles at about 11:58 p.m. Monday near Lacrosse and Centre Street as the fair was closing. No one was injured.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested for hitting police car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
KEVN

A Box Elder woman now charged with premeditated first-degree murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Box Elder woman was back in court Wednesday on a count of premeditated first-degree murder. In February of 2021 police were called to a Box Elder home for reports of a child not breathing. The next day Precious Delacy Black Elk, 22, was arrested for second-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor under seven. Later Black Elk was also charged with second and first-degree murder. Black Elk’s charges have since been changed to premeditated first-degree murder and she was arraigned on those new charges Wednesday.
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Pfeiffer gets 30 year sentence in 2018 shooting of Ty Scott

RAPID CITY, S.D. — After a four-year legal battle, the family of a 19-year-old shot and killed in Keystone in June of 2018 finally have a conclusion to their nightmare – at least for now. 22-year-old Maxton Pfeiffer was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter in March of this...
KEYSTONE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police looking for 3 suspects involved in double homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is looking for three suspects in a double homicide that happened over the weekend. The shooting occurred on 100 Surfwood Drive in North Rapid City. The police department with help from the city/county special response team was able to arrest several people...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy