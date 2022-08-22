Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Possession of controlled substance charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
WITN
Man jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Laumarous Moore has been charged with two counts of selling and delivering cocaine, two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for storing and selling cocaine, and two counts of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school/park/daycare.
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Man shot to death in Littleton Two men still wanted for murder
The Littleton Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Street and East Warren Street on August 18. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Oscar Ray Epps, Jr. was suffering from gunshot wounds. Epps was transported to ECU North by EMS and later passed away due to his injuries.
rrspin.com
SNPD, HCSO respond to three shootings in 12-hour span
Scotland Neck police and the Halifax County Sheriff's Office are investigating three shootings in a 12-hour period in the same area. The rash of shootings began Monday, Scotland Neck police Chief John Tippette said. An adult male was shot in the back at the second shooting which happened in the...
rrspin.com
Three transported for injuries following WestRock call
The Roanoke Rapids Fire Department responded to a call at WestRock this afternoon which ended up with three people being transported for treatment of what Chief Jason Patrick said were apparent steam burns. The initial call came in shortly before 1:30 p.m. came in as an explosion. However, when firefighters,...
WITN
UPDATE: Two men and child arrested in Edgecombe County shooting
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say everyone involved in the case of a shooting has been arrested. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Johnquavius McKinney was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. He was jailed on a $7,500 secured bond.
cbs17
3 drive-by shootings in 12 hours believed to be part of months-long string, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say they’re investigating three drive-by shootings that happened in the same area over a 12-hour period. They believe all three shootings are related to a string of drive-by shootings that have been going on for months. Officers said they were...
WITN
Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount gang leader has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell cocaine, crack, and other controlled substances. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Brandon Mabry pled guilty on Jan. 23rd, 2020. Federal prosecutors say...
WITN
Three arrested in Scotland Neck shooting that wounded one
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police say three people have been arrested after a shooting wounded one person in Scotland Neck on Monday. The Scotland Neck Police Department says officers, along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating after they heard shots fired at about 3 p.m. Shortly after, officers heard another shooting on E. 8th and Chestnut streets. It was there that they found a gunshot victim.
rrspin.com
WestRock: Four injured following steam release
WestRock said this afternoon four employees were injured today at the Roanoke Rapids mill and are currently receiving treatment. The initial number of injuries reported by the Roanoke Rapids Fire Department had been three. WestRock Corporate Communications Manager Robby Johnson said the employees were injured following a steam release from...
Three injured in 'workplace incident' in Roanoke Rapids
Roanoke Rapids, N.C. — Three people were injured, including one critically, in a workplace incident in Roanoke Rapids. Authorities said the incident happened at Roanoke Rapids Paper Mill's West Rock location around 1:30 p.m. Additional details about the incident have not been released.
WITN
Troopers still looking for driver that killed Williamston man nearly two years ago
BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers are still trying to find the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a Martin County man nearly two years ago. Trooper William Brown said Brandon Hines was killed while walking along Bear Grass Road, about a half mile from Bear Grass, around 2:50 a.m. on August 30, 2020.
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after shootout near Wake Forest; injured driver stops at grocery store parking lot
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — An injured driver ended up at a grocery store parking lot near Wake Forest after a shootout in Wake County Sunday night, officials said. The shootout took place between two people just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Shuford Road, which is off Jones Dairy Road near Chaulk Road, according to Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
WITN
Edgecombe Co. investigation leads to drug charges for man
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested by Nash County deputies on drug charges stemming from an Edgecombe County investigation. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Tylius Daniels has been charged with selling/delivering heroin and possession of heroin with the intent to sell and deliver heroin, selling and delivering cocaine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and selling or deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park.
cbs17
Miami Beach man caught driving 94 mph in Tarboro is busted with 36 lbs of marijuana, police say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police arrested a Florida man who was pulled over for speeding and, after a search of his vehicle, officials found 36 pounds of marijuana. Pablo Antonio Alonso Carrabeo, 25, of Miami Beach, Florida, was arrested over the weekend and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.
WITN
POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
SBI investigating removal of Confederate monument in Enfield
Enfield, N.C. — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the removal of a Confederate monument in Halifax County. Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson went live on Facebook Sunday evening as a bulldozer brought down a Confederate statue at a local park. In the video recorded at Randolph Park, Robinson...
WITN
Confederate monument taken down by Enfield’s mayor
“It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not.” residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting. “It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not.” residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting.
rrspin.com
SBI to probe Enfield monument destruction
The fragments of a monument at an Enfield park off Randolph Street show clearly the inscriptions of wars the United States has fought in. On Sunday the monument was torn down as Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson videoed the event in a Facebook live post. In the video in which the...
SBI investigating after Enfield mayor helps topple Confederate memorial
Since 2015, the Southern Poverty Law Center has identified more than 300 Confederate memorials that have been removed.
