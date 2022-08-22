Read full article on original website
Related
Brownwood, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bangs High School football team will have a game with Early High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM - Bluecat JV vs Eastland Scrimmage August 2022
The Coleman JV Bluecats scrimmaged in Eastland on August 18, 2022. This photo album has pictures that were taken during their scrimmage. (Coleman Today Photos)
koxe.com
Randy Turner Joins Brownwood Football Broadcasts on KOXE as ‘Voice of the Lions’
Randy Turner will be the new voice of Brownwood Lions football this season, joining analyst Scott McDaniel, sideline reporter Michael Richardson and statistician Derrick Stuckly as the 2022 KOXE broadcast crew. Turner is a native of Coleman, and previously broadcast Coleman Bluecats football for the KOXE internet station. His radio...
AHS, ACU coach who inspired ‘Friday Night Lights’ franchise passes away after battling Alzheimer’s Disease
ODESSA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Coach Gary Gaines, 73, passed away Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease – according to a statement from the Gaines family. Coach Gaines gained notoriety in the 1980s as he helped inspire the Friday Night Lights franchise, but he later came to be a Big Country name in the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene ISD offers video, audio streaming ahead of football season
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Football season begins soon, and to celebrate the start, Abilene Independent School District (Abilene ISD) will soon offer a streaming service so that anyone can watch Cooper and Abilene High Schools’ (AHS) football season. In a press release, Abilene ISD said fans will be able to not only listen, but watch […]
Stay At This Awesome Historic Home On Sayles Blvd in Abilene
I drive by them all the time and I gaze at him in wonderment and amazement as to what they might be like on the inside. You know what I'm talking about, It's those prestigious, historic homes on Abilene's infamous Sayles Blvd. Well, now you can spend a night, a...
brownwoodnews.com
Happy 80th Birthday, Dallas Huston!
Happy 80th birthday today, August 24th, to Hall of Fame radio announcer and “Voice of the Brownwood Lions” for 58 seasons, Dallas Huston. Earlier this month, Dallas also celebrated the 20th anniversary of his Men’s Bible Study, which takes place Monday evenings at Fort Lemons. Happy Birthday Dallas!
Abilene woman finds unique connections between family, contractor & historic home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman has worked hard to get a bronze “Abilene Historic Landmark” plaque on her gate, but the connection to her home runs much deeper than a fancy plaque. When you turn down Grand Avenue in South Abilene, you’ll see some pretty nice homes. Two blocks down, though, you’ll see […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Hardin-Simmons University Cowboy Band!
“The World Famous” Cowboy Band, an ensemble rich in history and tradition, has been an important part of HSU, Abilene, and West-Texas since its inception in April 1923. Membership in the Cowboy Band is open to all HSU students, both men and women, with prior high school band experience. The band regularly performs for football and basketball games, rodeos, presidential and gubernatorial inaugurations, parades, and many other campus and civic events. Presenting some 35 performances annually, it is one of the most widely heard and seen musical ensembles in all of West Texas!
brownwoodnews.com
TexasBank announces two graduates from the Southern Methodist University’s SW Graduate School of Banking at Cox
The SW Graduate School of Banking, Southern Methodist University (SWGSB-SMU), held its 2022 commencement on June 9th for Class 62, the 62nd class to fulfill the requirements of this graduate program renowned for its dynamic faculty, challenging curriculum, and exceptional student body from throughout the world. Daniel Hutson and Topher...
When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?
Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
colemantoday.com
Annual ATV Raffle Returns for Coleman County Hunter's Festival
A sure sign that Fall is fast approaching is the arrival of this UForce 4x4 at Shoppin' Baskit' in Coleman. The Coleman County Hunter's Festival annually sells chances on their ATV raffle. A portion of the proceeds go to local youth organizations. Tickets are $20 each or 6 for $100. These are available for purchase at Shoppin Baskit or at the Coleman County Dove Fest on September 3rd or at the Deer Fest on November 4th. Go by Shoppin' Baskit and check it out!
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday August 22nd
This week promises to be a wet one for the area as rain chances will abound the first part of the week with locally heavy rains possible for the Big Country. Take that umbrella wherever you go. For today, we will see an 80% chance of rain, otherwise cloudy skies and a high around 82 degrees. The winds will remain light at 10-15 mph out of the northeast. For tonight, we will see a 50% chance of showers with cloudy skies and a low of 70 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.
colemantoday.com
Wahlasha Willene Richards, 82
Wahlasha Willene Richards age 82 of Coleman Texas passed from this life on Thursday, August 19, 2022 at 10:40 PM at Holiday Hill nursing home into the arms of Jesus. Services will be Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 11 AM at Henderson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Larry Adams officiating.
colemantoday.com
Coleman Livestock Auction Marker Report for August 17, 2022
Below is the Market Report for Coleman Livestock Auction Comm. Co. for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Receipts totaled 3017, compared to 2866 last week. Comments: We sold 3017 head in a very active market due to this drought. The market was steady to higher market with a lot of buyers in attendance. The steers were 10-20 higher as the heifers were 10 higher. Packer bulls were steady. Packer cow prices are still steady.
colemantoday.com
Fiesta de la Paloma Coming Soon - Music Lineup Announced
The annual Fiesta de la Paloma our Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau organizes will be held on Friday, September 30th and Saturday, October 1st. One of the most recent additions to the Fiesta is MUSIC. Director of the Chamber Becky Slayton has announced the groups and individuals providing music for our enjoyment and nightly dancing downtown. Headliner on Friday is Southern Comfort and on Saturday night will be The Backyard Boyz, a local band who is staying busy playing all around the region as of late. Alls of the bands contain Coleman talent making it a FUN weekend! More info on the Fiesta de la Paloma will be shared through the month of September. Below is the list of musicians to appear:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koxe.com
Doran Lemke, 78, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Doran Lemke, age 78, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Common Grounds at the First United Methodist Church of Brownwood. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Duren...
brownwoodnews.com
Lake Brownwood water conditions as of Aug. 22
Brown County Water Improvement District #1 General Manager provided the following update Monday on Lake Brownwood water conditions:. As of 11:30 am Monday August 22nd , 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 6 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our Drought...
colemantoday.com
TSTC accepting applications for dental assistant program
(ABILENE, Texas) - Texas State Technical College is accepting applications for the FAST Trac dental assistant program. Classes are scheduled to begin September 12 and continue through December 12. Classes will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at TSTC’s East Abilene campus located at 650 E. Highway 80.
WATCH: Day 1 Niblo Murder Trial wrap, responding officers testify
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Day one of the Murder trial of well-known Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo, closed out Tuesday. Luke Sweetser, Niblo’s brother-in-law is accused of killing Niblo in his home in December 2016. Latest out of trial: Tuesday’s trial closed out with hearing testimony, mostly, from personnel with the Abilene Police Department (APD): […]
Comments / 0