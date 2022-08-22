The annual Fiesta de la Paloma our Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau organizes will be held on Friday, September 30th and Saturday, October 1st. One of the most recent additions to the Fiesta is MUSIC. Director of the Chamber Becky Slayton has announced the groups and individuals providing music for our enjoyment and nightly dancing downtown. Headliner on Friday is Southern Comfort and on Saturday night will be The Backyard Boyz, a local band who is staying busy playing all around the region as of late. Alls of the bands contain Coleman talent making it a FUN weekend! More info on the Fiesta de la Paloma will be shared through the month of September. Below is the list of musicians to appear:

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO