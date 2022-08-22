Read full article on original website
Nationals' Luke Voit batting third on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Luke Voit is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Voit will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Victor Robles moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Voit for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
James McCann joining Mets' bench Tuesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics. Tomas Nido will start at catcher over McCann and hit ninth. McCann has six hits and 13 strikeouts in 11 games this month. Nido has a $2,100...
Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
Travis d'Arnaud in Atlanta dugout Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. d'Arnaud will take a seat for the day game after a night game. William Contreras will catch for Kyle Wright and hit fifth. Eddie Rosario will be the Braves' designated hitter and sixth batter in the order.
Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Andrew Knizner kept out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. Yadier Molina will replace Knizner at catcher and hit eighth. Molina has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.7 FanDuel points. Per our...
Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Tuesday evening
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rosario will take a seat after William Contreras was picked as Tuesday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 124 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 4% barrel rate and a .239...
Nolan Arenado absent for Cardinals Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado the day off after he was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday night. Tommy Edman will cover third base and bat seventh. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
Javier Baez scratched Wednesday afternoon for Tigers
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez has been scratched from Wednesday afternoon's lineup against right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants. Baez was scratched due to back spasms. Kody Clemens will bat third and play second base. Willi Castro will shift from second to shortstop.
Tim Beckham on Twins' bench Thursday
Minnesota Twins infielder/outfielder Tim Beckham is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Nick Gordon will start in left field in place of Beckham and bat fifth. Luis Arraez will bat leadoff after working out of the five-hole last game.
Nick Maton absent from Phillies' lineup Thursday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. Kyle Schwarber will shift to left field in place of Maton and Nick Castellanos will start at designated hitter. Bradley Zimmer will replace Maton in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth. Matt Vierling will cover right field as he makes a third straight start.
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 8/25/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting seventh on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gallo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. Justin Turner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
Alex Verdugo sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Verdugo will move to the bench on Thursday with Tommy Pham starting in left field. Pham will bat first versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Toronto. numberFire's models project Pham for...
Phil Gosselin taking over first base for Angels on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gosselin will operate first base after Jared Walsh was benched against Tampa Bay's lefty Shane McClanahan. numberFire's models project Gosselin to score 5.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Marlins position Jesus Aguilar at first base on Tuesday night
Miami Marins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is batting third in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Aguilar will man first base after Lewin Diaz was rested on the road versus left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Aguilar to score 10.1 FanDue points at the salary of $2,500.
Tommy Pham leading off for Boston on Thursday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pham will start in left field on Thursday and bat first versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Toronto. Alex Verdugo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pham for 10.1 FanDuel points...
Royals' Hunter Dozier batting seventh on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Dozier will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Michael Massey moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
Astros' Jake Meyers batting ninth on Thursday
Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Meyers will start in center field on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Chris Archer and Minnesota. Chas McCormick returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Meyers for 6.1 FanDuel points on Thursday....
