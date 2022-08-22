RAPID CITY, S.D. – Is one too many corn dogs or turns on the Ferris wheel stretching your Central States Fair budget?. Not to worry, as there’s plenty of free entertainment scheduled daily at the Monument Health Community Stage and Soule Stage with music, magic, hypnotists and more. There’s also a number of performers who wander the fairgrounds, and for the younger kids, a free petting zoo hosted by the Future Farmers of America. There are also a number of open courses for hobbyists offered at no additional charge.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO