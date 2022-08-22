ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington County, SD

newscenter1.tv

Box Elder removes urgent water restrictions

The repairs for the water disruption from Rapid City have been completed, and residents and account holders are now allowed to begin watering lawns, wash cars and run swimming pool make-up water. Box Elder officials say that routine or seasonal water restrictions will remain in place from April 1 through...
BOX ELDER, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lead officially opens ‘sickest’ park in town

LEAD — The “sickest” park in western South Dakota is already drawing crowds from throughout the region to drop down into bowls, slide on rails and jump bikes off of ramps. On Tuesday residents and visitors of all ages filled Lead’s new skatepark for the official ribbon...
LEAD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Businesses thank Sturgis residents with annual picnic

STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau can’t appreciate what the community does during the motorcycle rally, so they show their appreciation with a Community Appreciation Picnic every year. The Chamber plans and hosts the picnic every year at this time at the...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

RC swimmers can still find relief in closing days of summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Even though Horace Mann and Parkview pools closed this past weekend, officials in Rapid City say there are still opportunities to beat the summer heat. Some pools are still open, but not for long, with the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park remaining open until Sunday, Aug. 28.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

New housing complex breaks ground in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The rain was no issue for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing facility on Racine Street in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. “Let me just say thank you to all of you,” one speaker said. “For this ground breaking, and what I think is a great day.”
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

National Blood Emergency: Supply levels fall nearly 50% since the beginning of summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday morning, Vitalant issued a statement saying that the country is facing a nationwide blood emergency. Throughout the summer, blood supply levels have passed through the shortage and critically low levels. Vitalant Communications Manager Tori Robbins stated that “Vitalant strives to keep a four day supply of all blood types.”
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Central States Fair offering plenty of low-cost and even free fun

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Is one too many corn dogs or turns on the Ferris wheel stretching your Central States Fair budget?. Not to worry, as there’s plenty of free entertainment scheduled daily at the Monument Health Community Stage and Soule Stage with music, magic, hypnotists and more. There’s also a number of performers who wander the fairgrounds, and for the younger kids, a free petting zoo hosted by the Future Farmers of America. There are also a number of open courses for hobbyists offered at no additional charge.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

A young man is sentenced to effectively 7 years for 2018 shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 19-year-old man who prosecutors say “recklessly” handled a handgun, killing Ty Scott, is sentenced to 30 years in prison with 23 suspended. Maxton Pfeiffer shot 19-year-old Scott in June of 2018. Pfieffer in court Wednesday claimed he believed the gun was empty.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Experiencing South Dakota from the air: Taking flight at the Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Aeronauts take to the skies this weekend above Hot Springs. The Fall River balloon festival is expected to draw thousands of hot air balloon enthusiasts from across the region. The festival has grown steadily since the first balloons took flight during the 2016 festival. Roughly 30 colorful balloons will rise across the landscape.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
newscenter1.tv

B-21 project continues with housing concerns paramount

RAPID CITY, S.D. — With the B-21 Bomber set to land at Ellsworth in the mid-2020’s, local leaders took the opportunity on Thursday to update the community on where the project currently stands. South Dakota Senator John Thune joined Scott Landguth from the Ellsworth Development Authority and Col. Joseph Sheffield of the 28th Bomb Wing for the event.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Delicious foods at the Central States Fair

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Central States Fair culinary delights range from deep-fried Oreos to funnel cakes and curly cheese fries. While everyone has their favorite fair fare, some of the most popular are old standbys. “Our food stand, in particular, is very popular with our cotton candy but far...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Pollinator safety for bees and more

RAPID CITY, S.D.– According to the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), over 33 percent of the world’s food supply depends on pollinators to reproduce. Or in more digestible terms, one out of every three bites of food eaten is made possible by bees, butterflies and others like them.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Taking on the unhoused saves Rapid City $1 million

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this month Mayor Steve Allender presented the potential budget for 2023. In it was a significant increase in funding for two organizations that help the unhoused, but that seemed to have no major effect on council members. In fact, the mayor believes the council is fully behind the increase.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

YFS and SDSU Extension hosting annual Harvest Festival

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, Youth & Family Services (YFS), along with SDSU Extension, announced that they will be hosting the fifth annual Harvest Festival. The festival is a free, family-friendly event that will take place at YFS’ Fullerton Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. YFS stated that the goal of the Harvest Festival is to “provide community members with an opportunity to visit the gardens, orchard and beehives and enjoy an inclusive an immersive experience that aims to educate and inspire all ages in food, farming, nutrition, culture, sustainability and healthy fun.”
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Police name Surfwood Drive shooting victims

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police released the names of two men shot to death Saturday morning at an apartment in North Rapid. They are 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City. Tuesday night, the Rosebud Police Department arrested five people in Mission, including...
RAPID CITY, SD

