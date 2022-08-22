Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Ransdell named as new Manchester School District Assistant Superintendent
MANCHESTER – On Monday night, the Board of School Committee approved the hiring of a longtime Manchester School District administrator, Forrest Ransdell, as Assistant Superintendent, Operations. Ransdell has spent more than 30 years in public education, working first as a classroom teacher before transitioning to leadership roles. Since coming...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages
BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire appoints election monitors for state primary
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's election officials are dispatching monitors in three communities for the upcoming state primary after problems were found in the vote counting in the previous elections. In a joint statement, Attorney General John Formella and Secretary of State David Scanlan announced that they had...
Health Care Vitals: New Hampshire
On Thursday, August 18, Axios hosted an Expert Voices roundtable discussion in Manchester, New Hampshire featuring local health care leaders, policymakers and medical experts. Guests offered their perspectives on combating barriers to health care access and proposed solutions for bridging equity gaps. Axios’s senior health care editor Adriel Bettelheim led the conversation.
WMUR.com
Mount Washington Commission discusses plan for next 10 years for summit
MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — A plan is in the works for the future of Mount Washington. The Mount Washington Commission met earlier this week to discuss the draft of a master plan that covers the next 10 years for the summit of the mountain, which is becoming a bigger and bigger draw and more crowded each year.
WMUR.com
Hollis police hold active shooting training at high school
HOLLIS, N.H. — Law enforcement officers met at Hollis-Brookline High School Thursday as part of an active shooter training. The police department says this type of in-field training has two major advantages. It helps officers better understand the layout of the schools and it shows Granite Staters that precautions...
laconiadailysun.com
School District organizes grief support sessions after student, 8, identified as victim in fatal Albany crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday afternoon, the Manchester School District announced that they were providing grief support for those mourning the loss of a student from Manchester in an accident in Albany, NH, over the weekend. As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a Gofundme page launched to support the...
Electric worker suffers fatal injury at wastewater plant in New Hampshire
SWANZEY, N.H. (AP) — An electric company employee working on a backup generator project at Keene’s wastewater treatment plant suffered an injury and died, city officials said. The Hamblet Electric employee was fatally injured on Wednesday morning. Other employees used a defibrillator and performed CPR before ambulance and...
nhbr.com
Legal Briefs: News From Around NH
The law firm of Shaheen & Gordon has leased 7,000 square feet of office space at 191 Main St. in downtown Nashua, according to Mark Prolman of Prolman Realty Inc., who represented the lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted the firm. The 12,000-square-foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of New Hampshire and subsequently TD Bank. It will undergo extensive interior buildout and exterior improvements, bringing the building and initial windows back to their original architectural design, said Rob Parsons, owner of Parsons Ventures. Renovations are being completed by Northpoint Construction.
businessnhmagazine.com
Where Social Security Goes the Farthest in NH
SmartAsset recently released its 8th annual study on the places where Social Security income lasts longest. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. According to the study, Hillsborough County ranks among the top places in New Hampshire for stretching Social Security income.
tewksburycarnation.org
Tewksbury To Lose Its Post Office? Fratalia Says It’s Possible, and Other Planning Board Takeaways
The Planning Board met last night, joined by new member Jonathan Ciampa. Ciampa was recently appointed to fill an open seat created by the resignation of Eric Ryder. In member committee reports, vice-chair Bob Fowler, who is the Planning Board representative on the North & Trahan School Reuse Committee, expressed frustration with the progress that group is making.
WMUR.com
Worker for Keene electric company electrocuted, killed in accident at city wastewater treatment plant
SWANZEY, N.H. — An investigation is underway after one person died when they were electrocuted during an accident at the Keene wastewater treatment plant. The victim's identity has not been released. Keene Mayor George Hansel called Wednesday a difficult day for the city. "I just want to first express...
Lowell Police Department conducting active shooter training exercises at Butler Middle School, Shaughnessy Elementary School Tuesday
Police presence at two Lowell schools Tuesday isn’t cause for concern. The Lowell Police Department will be conducting active shooter training exercises at Butler Middle School and Shaughnessy Elementary School Tuesday, the department said. “Please be aware there will be a heavy police presence in the area,” the department...
visitconcord-nh.com
Fall fairs and festivals
One of the best things about New England is its varied seasons. There’s nothing like the air turning crisp and the leaves changing color in the fall. Concord, New Hampshire, has apple orchards, family-friendly woodland trails with gorgeous foliage views, and a bustling farmers market with local pumpkins and fresh apple cider doughnuts for sale. But one of the best things about fall in New Hampshire are the fairs!
Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in mosquitoes in 2 New Hampshire towns
ATKINSON, N.H. — The Jamestown Canyon Virus has been detected in batches of mosquitoes in two New Hampshire towns, health officials announced Monday. The first batch of mosquitoes was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2, while the second batch was collected in Hampstead on Aug. 4, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Service.
Say What? 7 Reasons Why Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is the Best City to Own a Moped
Biased post coming at ya from a proud moped owner!. Having a moped just makes sense in some locations. To that point, it also makes no sense to own a moped in other locations. For example, there is probably no point in owning a moped in many parts of northern New Hampshire.
NHPR
Two airborne emergencies lead to ‘unprecedented’ day for N.H. National Guard
Two military planes were forced to make emergency landings on Tuesday — one at the Pease Air National Guard base in Newington, the other in New Jersey —including a refueler craft carrying seven staff members of Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, who were onboard for an orientation flight.
macaronikid.com
Top 5 Weekend Events in Greater Nashua 8/26
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Nashua shares 5 things to do THIS WEEKEND with your kids (or sometimes for your kids) in the Greater Nashua area. Here's our picks for the weekend of August 26, 2022. Click on the links below for all the details! Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
WMUR.com
Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper
NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
