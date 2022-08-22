Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Nashua shares 5 things to do THIS WEEKEND with your kids (or sometimes for your kids) in the Greater Nashua area. Here's our picks for the weekend of August 26, 2022. Click on the links below for all the details! Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below.

NASHUA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO