ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manchesterinklink.com

Ransdell named as new Manchester School District Assistant Superintendent

MANCHESTER – On Monday night, the Board of School Committee approved the hiring of a longtime Manchester School District administrator, Forrest Ransdell, as Assistant Superintendent, Operations. Ransdell has spent more than 30 years in public education, working first as a classroom teacher before transitioning to leadership roles. Since coming...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages

BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
BEDFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire appoints election monitors for state primary

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's election officials are dispatching monitors in three communities for the upcoming state primary after problems were found in the vote counting in the previous elections. In a joint statement, Attorney General John Formella and Secretary of State David Scanlan announced that they had...
WINDHAM, NH
Axios

Health Care Vitals: New Hampshire

On Thursday, August 18, Axios hosted an Expert Voices roundtable discussion in Manchester, New Hampshire featuring local health care leaders, policymakers and medical experts. Guests offered their perspectives on combating barriers to health care access and proposed solutions for bridging equity gaps. Axios’s senior health care editor Adriel Bettelheim led the conversation.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Government
Manchester, NH
Education
WMUR.com

Hollis police hold active shooting training at high school

HOLLIS, N.H. — Law enforcement officers met at Hollis-Brookline High School Thursday as part of an active shooter training. The police department says this type of in-field training has two major advantages. It helps officers better understand the layout of the schools and it shows Granite Staters that precautions...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Gillis
nhbr.com

Legal Briefs: News From Around NH

The law firm of Shaheen & Gordon has leased 7,000 square feet of office space at 191 Main St. in downtown Nashua, according to Mark Prolman of Prolman Realty Inc., who represented the lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted the firm. The 12,000-square-foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of New Hampshire and subsequently TD Bank. It will undergo extensive interior buildout and exterior improvements, bringing the building and initial windows back to their original architectural design, said Rob Parsons, owner of Parsons Ventures. Renovations are being completed by Northpoint Construction.
NASHUA, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Where Social Security Goes the Farthest in NH

SmartAsset recently released its 8th annual study on the places where Social Security income lasts longest. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. According to the study, Hillsborough County ranks among the top places in New Hampshire for stretching Social Security income.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
tewksburycarnation.org

Tewksbury To Lose Its Post Office? Fratalia Says It’s Possible, and Other Planning Board Takeaways

The Planning Board met last night, joined by new member Jonathan Ciampa. Ciampa was recently appointed to fill an open seat created by the resignation of Eric Ryder. In member committee reports, vice-chair Bob Fowler, who is the Planning Board representative on the North & Trahan School Reuse Committee, expressed frustration with the progress that group is making.
TEWKSBURY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Manchester School Board#The School Board#Cdc
MassLive.com

Lowell Police Department conducting active shooter training exercises at Butler Middle School, Shaughnessy Elementary School Tuesday

Police presence at two Lowell schools Tuesday isn’t cause for concern. The Lowell Police Department will be conducting active shooter training exercises at Butler Middle School and Shaughnessy Elementary School Tuesday, the department said. “Please be aware there will be a heavy police presence in the area,” the department...
LOWELL, MA
visitconcord-nh.com

Fall fairs and festivals

One of the best things about New England is its varied seasons. There’s nothing like the air turning crisp and the leaves changing color in the fall. Concord, New Hampshire, has apple orchards, family-friendly woodland trails with gorgeous foliage views, and a bustling farmers market with local pumpkins and fresh apple cider doughnuts for sale. But one of the best things about fall in New Hampshire are the fairs!
CONCORD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
macaronikid.com

Top 5 Weekend Events in Greater Nashua 8/26

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Nashua shares 5 things to do THIS WEEKEND with your kids (or sometimes for your kids) in the Greater Nashua area. Here's our picks for the weekend of August 26, 2022. Click on the links below for all the details! Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
BEVERLY, MA
WMUR.com

Judge grants bail for woman accused of causing crash that hurt New Hampshire state trooper

NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of causing an April crash that injured a New Hampshire state trooper will be released on bail, a judge ruled Thursday. Erica Murphy, who is charged with aggravated DUI with serious injury, had been held on preventative detention since the crash, in which she allegedly rear-ended a state police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike, seriously injuring the trooper.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy