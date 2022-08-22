Military planes to circle above Branson tonight

BRANSON, Mo. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over and circle the Branson airport tonight.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office announced that Branson residents do not need to worry about the planes that could be circling in the sky between 5 and 10 p.m. tonight. The planes will be participating in a military training exercise.

The crafts are large four-engine Lockheed C-130 Hercules military cargo planes designed for transportation.

“Typically during these exercises, we receive many calls from concerned citizens asking what is going on,” Sheriff Brad Daniels wrote in the announcement. “There is no cause for concern if you see them circling the county.”

