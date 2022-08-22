Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Stephens County company offers a free night at Kiddieland
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A company in Duncan is excited to host a new free community event at Kiddieland in Duncan on Thursday, to help introduce themselves and give back to the community. PGM Processing, one of the fastest growing companies in Stephens County, will offer free rides, snow cones,...
KXII.com
Stephens County man charged after attempting to burn Mexican restaurant down
DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - A Stephens County man is accused of attempting to set a Duncan restaurant on fire. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 23-year-old Israel Hernandez threw a rock through the El Palacio Mexican Restaurant’s window and attempted to light a Molotov on August 19, 2022.
KOCO
Authorities to release more details about destructive Chickasha fire involving hand sanitizer
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Authorities are set to release more details about a massive fire involving hand sanitizer earlier this month in Chickasha. On Aug. 7, a fire destroyed a Chickasha manufacturing center. The Department of Environmental Quality was called in to investigate, and the department and the Environmental Protection Agency tested the soil and water at various sites.
Small fire sparks at local donut shop
The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a small fire at a local donut shop early Thursday morning.
Former OU student sentenced to 40 years in prison for brutally beating pregnant girlfriend
A former University of Oklahoma student will now spend decades in prison for brutally beating his then pregnant girlfriend in 2020.
kswo.com
Motorcycle wreck on Fort Sill Blvd sends one person to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcycle wreck in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday. It happened on Fort Sill Blvd. in front of Lawton high just before 11 a.m.. An official with the Lawton Police Department said two vehicles were involved, but only the motorcyclist needed to be taken to the hospital.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy released from hospital following crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy is out of the hospital, after a car wreck that happened on Tuesday in northwest Lawton. That wreck happening just before 11:30 a.m. on 34th street and Cache Road. Our photographer on scene said a Sheriff’s Deputy was transported to...
thechronicle.news
Ward 4 candidate Barbara Curry dies
LAWTON – Declaring a winner of the Ward 4 race for the Lawton City Council would be premature in light of the death of candidate Barbara Curry, city officials said Wednesday. “Results must be certified by the Comanche County Election Board in consultation with the Comanche County District Attorney’s...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Large grassfire near Fort Sill’s east range now contained
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO)- Firefighters were called to the scene of a large grassfire on Tuesday near Fort Sill’s east range, which has now been contained. The fire broke out a little after 11 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Keeney road and Townley road. Officials said it...
kswo.com
Senate nominee Kendra Horn to host town hall Tuesday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Patterson Center, Senate nominee Kendra Horn will be in Lawton to host a public town hall meeting. The theme for the meeting will be “People Over Politics,” where she’ll discuss her views on how to get the state and country moving in the right direction again.
okcfox.com
Cleveland County crash leaves six injured, 'possible illness' to blame
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A "possible illness" is being blamed for a crash that left six injured in Cleveland County on Sunday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:20 p.m. on I-35 northbound at South 4th Street in Moore. Deputies said a GMC Acadia driven by 29-year-old...
kswo.com
City announces project, could bring 2,000+ jobs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have confirmed that an undisclosed company may be looking at Lawton for its future home. Details on the company have not been released at this time, but officials said it could bring in around 2,335 jobs. The Blue Braveheart Project was approved...
Two killed in Grady County crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed two lives in Grady County.
KXII.com
Shooting at Ardmore bar sends one to hospital
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police say a shooting early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Tipsy’s bar on South Commerce, police said. The victim was driven to Mercy Ardmore in a private vehicle, not by an ambulance...
kswo.com
Cameron University announces cancellation of All-State and Voice Intensive Workshop
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has announced the cancellation of their upcoming All-State and Voice Intensive Workshop. The workshop was scheduled for Saturday, August 27 for middle-school students to prepare for upcoming school music competitions. CU Music Program officials apologized for any inconvenience to students or parents. For more...
kswo.com
Comanche County Health Department hosts poverty simulation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of Lawtonians got a chance to learn what it’s like to do more with less with a special immersive experience, meant to simulate life while in poverty. The Simulation was put on by the Comanche County Health Department and the Boys and Girls...
kswo.com
Fort Sill to conduct tornado readiness drills Tuesday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is preparing for a full-scale exercise on Tuesday, in order to better prepare for emergencies, especially tornadoes. Residents on Fort Sill should expect to see staged exercise areas for the drill, which include tornado debris and “injured” mannequins, near Reynolds Army Health Clinic.
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Festivities on Post
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about their rescheduled Alien 8k Race, Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, and other upcoming festivities on post. Their Volunteer Recognition Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, and will be held at...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family. Pierce had been missing since August 16, when he mysteriously disappeared, not answering families attempts to reach him and turning off his phone. We have limited details on where Pierce was...
kswo.com
Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a security check-in. Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. at the Douglass Learning Center. The center is a school for non-traditional students of different ages. Officials said there was no...
