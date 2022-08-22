Read full article on original website
Related
"Remember That You Can Only Control Two Things...": 18 Pieces Of Life Advice From People In Their 30s That Everyone Should Pay Attention To
"People are temporary. You'll be shocked at how many of them just come and go. It doesn't matter how much you try and work for that connection. Once you have nothing left to give (or they've taken all that they can), they will move on. This applies to both romantic partners and friends."
Who Is Alexa Nikolas, What Is Eat Predators and Why Does It Target Music Companies?
A series of protests over the prevelance of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry have been staged in front of prominent music companies in recent weeks, and the efforts have been gaining attention on social media via actor Alexa Nikolas. A former cast member of the 2005-2008 Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101,” Nikolas’ megaphone includes more than 255,000 followers on Instagram as well as the public support of such activist groups as the One Hundred Percenters. Her own organization is called Eat Predators, and its supporters have gathered in front of Warner Music Group’s Los Angeles headquarters on July 28; Red Light...
Eminem Once Shared He Had to Get His Confidence Back After Doing ‘8 Mile’
Eminem somewhat went back to his roots for the 2002 movie ‘8 Mile,’ so much so that he needed to get his confidence back and remember how to be himself again.
Comments / 0