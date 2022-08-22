ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5 New York Giants that have stood out the most in the preseason

By Jason Leach
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GboLt_0hQgywHy00

The New York Giants improved to 2-0 this preseason as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 .

Of course, the preseason is more about team and player development while working on technique as opposed to wins and losses.

With less than three weeks until the regular season opener against the Tennesse Titans, head coach Brian Daboll has to be pleased with how his players have progressed since the beginning of the summer.

We all know who the star players are on the Giants that will make or break their season. But there have been several players that were once under the radar, that stand a good chance of making the final roster.

Here are the top five players that have stood out the most in the preseason.

Collin Johnson gives New York a Giant target

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWCxm_0hQgywHy00
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

To say that Collin Johnson has made the most of his opportunity this summer would be a huge understatement. The third-year wide receiver from Texas has stood out not only in training camp but also in the preseason.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound wideout has been a dependable receiver catching 10 passes for 123 yards in New York’s first two preseason games. A physical receiver such as Johnson can be a huge benefit for Big Blue particularly in the red zone. The fact that he’s also on the kick return team bodes well for his chances of making the final roster.

Related: Reflecting on iconic careers of the 7 new inductees joining New York Giants Ring of Honor

Richie James showing his versatility

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Xc0J_0hQgywHy00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Another player from the Giants’ receiving room that has been impressive and enhanced his chances of making the roster this summer is Richie James.

In the Giants’ first preseason game against the Patriots, James had three receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown. Although he only had one reception for eight yards against the Bengals, he did have a nice punt return for 17 yards. Versatile players are always a plus and the fact that James has showcased his skills as a receiver and returner will not be overlooked by the coaching staff.

Related: 5 New York Giants poised to have a breakout season

Antonio Williams vying for backup running back role

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18jZ2C_0hQgywHy00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Given the fact that Saquon Barkley has missed games in each of the last three seasons due to injury, it’s imperative that New York has quality backups that can produce if the opportunity presents itself.

One of the running backs that has been making a name for himself this season is second-year running back Antonio Williams.

Williams led the Giants in rushing against the Patriots with 61 yards on nine carries and scored on a two-yard touchdown run. Then against the Bengals, he gained 26 yards on the ground on five carries and hauled in seven receptions for 46 yards.

Although he was playing against backups, any time you average over six yards per carry, people are going to take notice. It will be difficult to cut Williams, especially if he has a similar performance against the Jets in the preseason finale.

Related: 5 reasons why New York Giants trading for Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t make sense

Darrian Beavers is learning quickly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7rm2_0hQgywHy00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Beavers has been an active and physical presence on the field this summer. The Giants’ sixth-round pick has seen time with the first team defense during training camp, and against the Patriots he had three tackles.

The rookie linebacker did exit last night’s game due to a knee injury, but the team is hopeful it’s not a serious injury. If he’s not expected to miss any significant time, he could be in Big Blue’s plans for this season.

Related: 2022 NFL defense rankings: Best NFL defenses entering season

Alex Bachman’s incredible emergence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WhsM0_0hQgywHy00
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alex Bachman had a Victor Cruz-like preseason performance against the Bengals on Sunday night. The second-year receiver from Wake Forest had a game-high 11 receptions for a game-high 122 yards, and two touchdowns.

He also had a special teams tackle on a kickoff return that energized the crowd. Bachman spent most of last season on New York’s practice squad but did appear in three games. He’s a fan favorite and made a strong case that he should be in the mix with Big Blue in some capacity this season.

Related: New York Giants aren’t fooling anyone with Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor saga

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB

On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season

Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Panthers#Bengals#Titans#American Football#New York Giants Ring
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bossip

Browns Fan Goes Viral Over Offensive DeShaun Watson Shirts

A Cleveland Browns fan recently went viral for peddling offensive Deshaun Watson T-shirts supporting his alleged behavior, and the NFL team reportedly can’t do anything about it. Cleveland Browns fans can’t control their excitement for Deshaun Watson hopefully make them a winning team again and they’re showing that excitement...
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

Nick Saban gives surprising take on punishments for being late

The general public has an idea of who Nick Saban is behind closed doors. For the most part, people think of Saban as a disciplinarian who has a sense of humor as strong as his good friend Bill Belichick’s. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to hear his opinion on punishments for being late for the Alabama team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

72K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy