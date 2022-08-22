Two Tigers named to AP preseason All-America team
The AP preseason All-America team, selected by a panel of Top 25 poll voters, was released Monday.
A pair of Clemson defensive linemen made the AP preseason All-America team in redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and junior defensive end Myles Murphy.
Bresee was named to the first-team defense, while Murphy was selected to the second-team defense.
Bresee was a third-team All-ACC selection in 2021 despite being limited to four games due to a season-ending torn ACL. He was credited with 15 tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.5 sacks and an interception over 154 snaps in four games (all starts).
The former No. 1 recruit in the country burst onto the scene as a Freshman All-American in 2020, posting 33 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety in 432 snaps over 12 games (10 starts). He became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016).
Murphy, meanwhile, was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2021. He also collected first-team all-conference honors from the PFF and Phil Steele and second-team honors from the AP, while he was a fourth-team All-American according to Steele.
Murphy, meanwhile, was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2021. He also collected first-team all-conference honors from the PFF and Phil Steele and second-team honors from the AP, while he was a fourth-team All-American according to Steele.

Last season, the former five-star prospect was credited with 43 tackles, a team-high 14.0 tackles for loss, team-best 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups in 549 snaps over 13 games (10 starts).
