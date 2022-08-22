ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Ron DeSantis, unconstrained by constitutional checks, is flexing his power in Florida ahead of 2024 decision

When Gov. Ron DeSantis abruptly suspended Tampa's elected prosecutor last week, it was not accomplished in a late-night sacking or buried in a 5 p.m. Friday press release. Rather, DeSantis summoned reporters and cameras for a midday media event, as he does several times a week, stood before officers in uniform and elected allies and matter-of-factly walked through his decision to kneecap a twice-elected Democratic official.
Trump lawyers shared sensitive election files with conspiracy theorists - report

Lawyers working for Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 presidential defeat reportedly shared sensitive election system files with election deniers, conspiracy theorists and right-wing commentators, according to a news report.The sensitive files were saved on a server by a Georgia computer forensics firm, from where they were downloaded dozens of times, company records show, according to The Washington Post.Records show that the downloaders included accounts linked with a Texas meteorologist who featured on Sean Hannity’s radio show, a conservative podcaster who called for the execution of political enemies, an ex-pro surfer who propagated untrue and disproven theories claiming that...
Trump's team told ICE officials to wipe all data from their phones before leaving their jobs, report says

Trump administration aides deleted official records from their government-issued gadgets. The latest instance involves texts and emails wiped by immigration officials. "We cannot stand by as agency after agency admits that it destroys public records," say watchdogs. Trump-era immigration officials scrubbed work-related information from their cell phones just before leaving...
Donald Trump gets 10-point bump over Florida Gov Ron DeSantis among GOP primary voters after Mar-a-Lago FBI raid which he brands 'an abuse in law enforcement' and 'sneak attack on democracy'

Donald Trump has seen his poll numbers improve after the raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate, at the expense of what many see as one of his key rivals in 2024. The former president's share of the potential Republican primary voters boosted from 53 percent in mid-July to 57 percent on August 10, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll.
Gaetz staves off challenge in Florida House primary

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) is projected to stave off a primary challenge from former FedEx executive Mark Lombardo, meaning the Florida incumbent is likely to win another term in Congress. The Associated Press called the race at 8:32 p.m. Gaetz, Lombardo and retired military officer Greg Merk all ran for...
Trump's inner circle knew the White House documents were a 'big problem' and worried since June that the former president was getting himself into legal trouble: report

The National Archives notified Trump's attorneys that the FBI would review White House records after weeks of delay. Trump's lawyers previously requested time to review documents, claiming executive privilege. Trump's inner circle anticipated that "Mar-a-Lago is a big problem," The Washington Post reported. People close to Donald Trump worried that...
