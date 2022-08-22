Polk County Sheriff Seeking Your Help In Identifying Winter Haven Pressure Washer Thief

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at a residence in the area of Avenue K NW in Winter Haven.

On Thursday, August 18th between 7:30 and 8:15 a.m., a man captured on video stole a Black and Blue pressure washer from the victim’s driveway.

If you have any information that could be helpful to this investigation, please contact Detective Kretzer at 863-297-1100 or akretzer@polksheriff.org .

To report a tip anonymously and be eligible for a reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or report your information via Heartland.CrimeStoppersWeb.com by clicking on the “Submit A Tip” tab.

You will always remain anonymous no matter how you submit your tip.

Tips are forwarded to law enforcement for follow up. If an arrest is made based on your tip, you are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3000.00.

