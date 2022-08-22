ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

China Drought Exposes Ancient Stone Island in Middle of Dry Lake

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Ongoing severe droughts in China have exposed an ancient island that is normally submerged in a lake.

China is experiencing a heatwave and drought this year unlike anything seen in decades, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in various regions across the country, according to the state-run news outlet the Global Times .

This, coupled with a lack of rain in some provincial capitals, has led to such dry conditions that China's largest freshwater lake, Poyang Lake, appears to hardly be a body of water at all in some locations.

It's actually common for the shallow lake, which is fed by multiple rivers, to enter a dry season which reveals the base of the historic Luoxingdun Island that's normally partially underwater, the South China Morning Post reported. However, this year marks the earliest date in 71 years that the island can be fully seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xj54X_0hQgyR7Z00

Now, the 1,000-year-old island appears to be surrounded by grassland rather than water. Poyang Lake has exhibited increasingly lower water levels over time due in part to droughts as well as dams on the Yangtze river, according to the South China Morning Post .

China's ongoing heatwave and drought conditions are not only affecting Poyang Lake this year; autumn harvests and power generation are also being tested.

Sunday marked the tenth consecutive day in which China's Central Meteorological Center issued a red alert for extreme heat—the highest possible tier of its weather warning system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdKBD_0hQgyR7Z00

Amid the heat and drought , hydroelectric power dams upon which some cities such as Sichuan rely heavily have seen vast reductions in output. Sichuan's daily hydropower generation was reported to have dropped by around 51 percent as of Saturday.

Due to the power problems, some residents there have been asked to work from home to save energy, and the local government is also asking people to limit how low their air conditioners are running, according to the Global Times .

For Poyang Lake, drought conditions are only part of the problem. High demand for building materials like glass and concrete in China has made Poyang Lake a sitting duck for sand dredging, Reuters reported last year. This activity is thought to be contributing to recent abnormally low water levels in the lake in recent decades, prompting the government to restrict sand mining activities to some extent.

Poyang Lake is a national nature reserve, home to over 300 species of migratory birds including the critically endangered Siberian crane. It's also a key flood outlet for the Yangzte river.

Drought conditions are also being felt in parts of the United States, with large parts of the south and west experiencing 'exceptional drought'—the most severe kind—according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Heatwave drought exposes Britain's hidden history: Ancient bridges and remains of lost villages are uncovered in dried up reservoirs - while parched lawns of stately homes shows remains of 17th century gardens

Ancient bridges, lost villages and secret gardens that have been hidden from view for decades have been revealed once again as the country sees it driest summer in half a century. As the large parts of England find themselves in a drought - with some south-eastern areas not seeing a...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

Five weirdest things exposed by drying lakes and rivers

Falling water levels in lakes and rivers across the globe have caused great concern among climate experts, and they have also led people to stumble upon a range of newly uncovered relics, from sunken ships to human remains. Nearly half of Europe is facing drought warnings, while dry conditions in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Hydroelectric Power#Central China#The Global Times
Daily Mail

'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
The Independent

Drone photos show ‘incredible’ impact of beavers during drought

A series of remarkable drone shots have revealed how the reintroduction of beavers in Devon has had a hugely beneficial impact on the landscape during the current drought.Over 400 years after beavers were hunted to extinction in the UK, the animals were returned to the river Otter in Devon in 2008, and after initial plans for them to be removed, the government consented to a five-year study which highlighted the astonishing improvements to the ecosystem that beavers bring.Amid the drought and one of the hottest summers on record, some of those benefits are now highly visible, with the land...
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘If you see me, cry’: Drought reveals ‘hunger stones’ in River Elbe historically used to forecast famine

Ancient stones bearing dire warnings have resurfaced as a lengthy drought grips much of the European continent.Centuries ago, stones lining dried-up riverbeds were marked to warn future generations that their exposure meant famine was around the corner.Several European rivers, including the Elbe, Rhine and Wese, retain what became known as “hunger stones”, which bear grim warnings for those unfortunate enough to lay eyes on them.One stone on the bank of the River Elbe, in the Czech Republic town of Decin, has emerged this year. Noticed recently by German journalist Olaf Koens, it bears the inscription: “If you see me,...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

5 Ancient Civilizations That Collapsed Due to Extreme Drought

Ancient history tells a lot of tales about droughts being a nation's worst enemy, which is not totally just a tale. For generations, drought has brought devastating effects to humans and nature, depriving them of a sustainable life. Droughts deprive the soil of rain and lead cities to dry. Even...
AGRICULTURE
Grist

The temperature threshold the human body can’t survive

The following transcript has been edited for clarity. There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross. It’s a “wet bulb temperature” of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees C).
HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
947M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy