Jason Clarke Signs With CAA

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Jason Clarke has signed with CAA .

Clarke can currently be seen starring as Jerry West in the HBO series Winning Time alongside John C. Reilly.
He will next appear in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer opposite Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh.

Most recently, Clarke starred in HBO’s Emmy-nominated limited series Catherine the Great opposite Helen Mirren.

Additional film credits include Zero Dark Thirty, First Man, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Everest, Mudbound, The Great Gatsby, Lawless, Chappaquiddick and Public Enemies .

Clarke also starred for three seasons on Brotherhood for Showtime.

He continues to be represented by Robert Stein Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, and Christopher.

NFL
