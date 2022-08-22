Read full article on original website
The historic Jewett Norris Library in Trenton, Missouri was dedicated on October 31, 1891CJ CoombsTrenton, MO
General John J. "Black Jack" Pershing's boyhood home in Laclede, Missouri is a State Historic SiteCJ CoombsLaclede, MO
The beautiful historic A. Taylor Ray house built in 1896 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980CJ CoombsGallatin, MO
kchi.com
New Athletic Director Named At Chillicothe High School
Chillicothe High School has a new Athletic Director. Long time Lady Hornets basketball coach and previous Lady Hornets golf coach, Darren Smith, has taken over the new position. Former Athletic Director, Dan Nagel will now focus solely on his primary position of principal at Chillicothe High School. Smith talked about what his new role of Athletic Director will look like at CHS.
mycouriertribune.com
Community remembers former Kearney coach Chad Hopkins
KEARNEY — The Kearney community is mourning the loss of former Bulldogs head wrestling coach Chad “Hoppy” Hopkins, who suddenly passed Aug. 13. Hopkins left the district in 2015 for other life pursuits, but left an indelible mark on those he coached and taught in his government classes. He spent nine years at Kearney, eight as the high school’s head wrestling coach. During his eight years at the helm, the Bulldogs were one of the top four teams in the state and captured two team titles. Prior to coming to Kearney, Hopkins coached at Smith-Cotton and Cameron high schools.
kchi.com
Chillicothe R-II Student Population
The student population for the Chillicothe R-II School District fluctuates a bit each year. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the total student body for day one of the 2022/23 school year is 1,733. The breakdown includes:. Chillicothe Elementary 249. Field School 253. Dewey School 244. Chillicothe Middle School 375. Chillicothe...
kchi.com
Classes Resume For Chillicothe R-II School District
Students are returning to the Classroom. Chillicothe R-II Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the district buildings are ready to welcome the students to the classroom. Wiebers says Grades 6-12 are the first to return. He says the teachers and staff have been busy preparing for classes to resume. Mr Wiebers...
ktvo.com
Kirksville man killed in rollover wreck on Youngstown Trail
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is dead after wrecking his pickup truck on an Adair County gravel road. It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday on Youngstown Trail, four miles west of Kirksville. State troopers identify the victim as Timmy Gutierrez, 45, of Kirksville. Investigators say...
kchi.com
Fall Prevention Event
A Fall Prevention Event will be held on September 21st in the Gardens at Hedrick Medical Center. The event is held through a partnership between Hedrick Medical Center and Livingston County Health Center, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Ann Burchett from the Health Center says this is part of their Aging in Place initiative.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Resident Involved in Single Vehicle Accident North of Cameron
(CAMERON, MO) – A Maysville woman was involved in a single vehicle accident just four and a half miles north of Cameron on Route EE. The Missouri State Highway Patrol stated in the accident report that just after 9 P.M. 20-year-old Josephine M. Kilgore was heading southbound on Route EE, when her vehicle travelled off the East side of the roadway.
KCTV 5
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
northwestmoinfo.com
Rayville Man Hurt After Running Stop Sign Causes Accident
A Rayville man was left with moderate injuries Tuesday after a two-vehicle accident in rural Lafayette County. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Rayville resident Phillip E. Goldsberry was driving a 2015 GMC box truck at the intersection of Route O and Route FF in Lafayette County at 8:43 A.M. Tuesday when he failed to yield at a stop sign, entering the intersection, and his truck was struck by a 2005 GMC truck being driven by a 14-year-old Kansas City juvenile.
KMBC.com
Two injured in plane crash at small airport just north of Liberty, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A plane has crashed just off the end of the runway at a small airport north of Liberty, Missouri. Two people were on board a single-engine aircraft when it crashed Wednesday at the Roosterville Airport. Authorities say both people on the plane suffered serious injuries...
northwestmoinfo.com
MoDOT Announces Ramp Closings in I-35 Resurfacing Project
The Missouri Department of Transportation reports crews will close both Daviess County U.S. Route 69 at the Exit 61 ramp and DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 at the Exit 54 ramp in connection with the resurfacing project on Interstate 35. Crews plan to close both the Daviess County U.S. Route 69 (Exit 61) and DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 (Exit 54) ramps beginning Friday. The project will include repaving extending from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City
Two people were hurt when a small plane crashed Wednesday in Clay County, near Kansas City. The post WATCH: Scene of small plane crash near Kansas City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Excelsior Springs Woman Arrested on Warrants
An Excelsior Springs woman was arrested Tuesday morning on a series of outstanding warrants from Clay County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Tanya M. Smith at 11:40 A.M. Tuesday on misdemeanor Clay County warrants. A search of online court records list...
kttn.com
North Missouri man arrested on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Callao man in DeKalb County on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sixty-one-year-old Robert Shiflett was accused of driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, possession of a controlled substance, careless and imprudent driving, and having no seat belt. He was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
One-hundred-forty calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. 5:57 am, Reported a two-vehicle crash without injuries at Polk and Washington Streets. One vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. A vehicle southbound on Washington and a vehicle eastbound on Polk Street collided. 6:57 am, Report of stolen...
northwestmoinfo.com
Emergency Closure On Northbound I-35 At Route A In Harrison County
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced an emergency closure on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. Mo-Dot says northbound Interstate 35 in Harrison County has been closed beneath Route A for emergency shoulder repairs. Contractors anticipate reopening northbound I-35 around 5 p.m. this evening. During the closure, traffic is being...
kchi.com
Bridge Deck Replacements In Carroll County
Bridge deck replacement on Big Creek and Shootman Creek will begin on September 6th. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the projects on County Road UU, southwest of Bosworth, between County Roads 291 and 230, will close the bridges until late December. Planned improvements will widen both bridges to 22...
kmmo.com
MODOT WORK PLANNED IN AREA COUNTIES FROM AUGUST 22-28
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 22-28. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route V is closed through mid-September...
kchi.com
Resurfacing Scheduled In Four Counties
Several routes in Carroll, Linn, Livingston, and Sullivan counties will be resurfaced beginning next week. Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to resurface the routes according to the schedule listed below:. Linn County Route 139 from the Parsons Creek to US 36: Aug....
kchi.com
Corrections Reports Death Of Offender At Chillicothe Prison
A woman held at the Chillicothe Correctional Center died of apparent natural causes. The Missouri Department of Corrections reports 51-year-old Paula Stark was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City on Monday. Stark was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. The conviction was in 2021 in Jackson County.
