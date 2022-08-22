ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Centre County murder suspect claims self-defense, according to court documents

By Bill Shannon
 3 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg man accused of stabbing and killing another man is claiming he had no choice but to stab him as the man was punching him in the face, according to the criminal complaint.

Rosado-Guzman (Centre County Prison)

Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, was taken into custody after the stabbing on Friday and claimed he was being attacked by Brian Lyncha. He claimed Lyncha came running up to him while he was on the train tracks, walking towards Philipsburg with a friend. At that point, Lyncha pushed him off his bike, according to Rosado-Guzman’s account to the police. He also told police that Lyncha got on top of him and was hitting him repeatedly in the face. That’s when he said he pulled a knife and “poked” Lyncha.

UPDATE: Multiple injuries reported following Saturday evening Centre Hall crash

Lyncha then took off in one direction and was later found dead in the backyard of a home in Rush Township.

A witness later told police that Rosado-Guzman threw the first punch. According to the criminal complaint, Rosado-Guzman handed his friend the knife and said “I stabbed him a couple of times.”

Police say that Rosado-Guzman called 9-1-1 to say that he was the one who stabbed Lyncha.

Rosado-Guzman now faces criminal homicide charges and had bail denied. He’s currently in Centre County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

