Austin, TX

newsradioklbj.com

Austin Police Investigate Second Parkland Murder in 24 Hours

Another person has been found dead today near an Austin park. The Austin Police Department says a man was found early this morning near Zilker Park. It’s the second time in a 24 hour period that police have opened a murder investigation in a park area. On Wednesday morning, a man was found with head trauma near Auditorium Shores.
KVUE

Austin police investigating homicide near Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide on Barton Springs Road near Barton Springs Pool and Zilker Park. APD said that a call came in at around 7:15 a.m. Thursday about a suspicious vehicle that appeared to have shots through the windows. When officers arrived on the scene in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road, they located a small sedan with no one inside.
CBS Austin

Police ID woman killed in SW Austin multi-vehicle crash

Police have identified the woman who was killed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Austin. It happened at around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 71, just west of the Y at Oak Hill at the Cover Bridge Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department says a...
Pawhuska Journal

Police arrest suspect in Austin abduction, missing child found safe

Austin police have arrested a person of interest in the abduction of 1-year-old Saylor Elizabeth Tucker, who was taken from a family home in Southwest Austin on Tuesday evening before being located one day later. Tucker was found safe and the baby's biological mother, 22-year-old Jessica Skelton, was arrested on...
KVUE

Georgetown PD investigating reported shooting on Grande Mesa Drive

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department said officers were investigating a reported shooting on Wednesday afternoon. GPD said officers responded to the incident in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive. Police confirm a woman was taken from the scene by EMS and that officers spoke with a man in the home.
San Angelo LIVE!

Austin Police Investigating Wednesday Morning Murder in Popular Downtown Park

AUSTIN – Police in Austin are investigating a Wednesday morning murder in Auditorium Shores Park.  According to reports, Police have cordoned off a crime scene and are requiring that civilians stay away from the area.   Police say the crime scene is near West Riverside Drive.  The popular park is located between Congress and Lamar Avenues on the shore of the Colorado River near downtown Austin. Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for death of Round Rock 18-year-old at skate park

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The man responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Arturo Granados in Round Rock in April 2022, has been arrested. Nicholas Carter-Cain, 19, has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. RRPD says around 9:40 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man...
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Suspect involved in Austin child abduction identified as Jessica Skelton

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Aug. 24, at approximately 11:04 a.m., an amber alert was issued for one-year-old Sailor Elizabeth Tucker in Austin. Sailor, a white female, was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts. Her whereabouts are unknown, and law enforcement believes the child’s safety and health are in danger, according to an Amber Alert.
fox7austin.com

1 dead after box truck collides with 5 stopped vehicles in Southwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A 52-year-old woman has died following a six-vehicle collision in Southwest Austin. Austin Police Department says officers responded to the collision in the 8600 block of Highway 71 eastbound around 5:03 a.m. on August 22. A box truck driver was approaching the Covered Bridge and Hwy 71...
fox7austin.com

Indecent assault of University of Texas student, police look for suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are looking for the suspect in an indecent assault that happened off-campus to a UT student on August 23. At around midnight, the University of Texas Police Department says it responded to the incident in the 400 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Officials...
CBS Austin

DPS Sgt. resigns following assault arrest in WilCo

The Texas Department of Public Safety says one of their sergeants resigned after a recent assault arrest in Williamson County. According to online records, 37-year-old Salome Salinas was arrest Saturday, Aug. 20, for assault causing injury to a family member. He was released two days later under a $10,000 bond.
KVUE

KVUE

Austin local news

