newsradioklbj.com
Austin Police Investigate Second Parkland Murder in 24 Hours
Another person has been found dead today near an Austin park. The Austin Police Department says a man was found early this morning near Zilker Park. It’s the second time in a 24 hour period that police have opened a murder investigation in a park area. On Wednesday morning, a man was found with head trauma near Auditorium Shores.
Man dies after being driven on top of hood; driver arrested
Austin Police said a driver hit a man in north Austin and then drove with him on the hood of her vehicle earlier this month.
Austin police investigating homicide near Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide on Barton Springs Road near Barton Springs Pool and Zilker Park. APD said that a call came in at around 7:15 a.m. Thursday about a suspicious vehicle that appeared to have shots through the windows. When officers arrived on the scene in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road, they located a small sedan with no one inside.
CBS Austin
19-year-old charged with manslaughter for unintentionally shooting his friend
Police in Round Rock say they have arrested and charged a man for a fatal shooting back in April. The shooting happened Tuesday, April 19, in the1600 block of Gattis School Road, near the intersection with A.W. Grimes Boulevard. Police said they initially responded at 9:40 p.m. to a report...
CBS Austin
Police ID woman killed in SW Austin multi-vehicle crash
Police have identified the woman who was killed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Austin. It happened at around 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 71, just west of the Y at Oak Hill at the Cover Bridge Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department says a...
KVUE
Mother of one-year-old at center of Austin AMBER Alert in custody
APD said Jessica Skelton took her one-year-old daughter, which drew concern for the child's safety. Skelton is now in custody on unrelated charges.
Pawhuska Journal
Police arrest suspect in Austin abduction, missing child found safe
Austin police have arrested a person of interest in the abduction of 1-year-old Saylor Elizabeth Tucker, who was taken from a family home in Southwest Austin on Tuesday evening before being located one day later. Tucker was found safe and the baby's biological mother, 22-year-old Jessica Skelton, was arrested on...
KVUE
APD officer, DPS trooper shot at carjacking suspect
Officers claim the suspect tried to carjack someone before officers shot him. Austin police released the body camera footage.
Georgetown PD investigating reported shooting on Grande Mesa Drive
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department said officers were investigating a reported shooting on Wednesday afternoon. GPD said officers responded to the incident in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Drive. Police confirm a woman was taken from the scene by EMS and that officers spoke with a man in the home.
fox7austin.com
San Antonio man arrested after deputies find 10 kilos of cocaine hidden in car
FLATONIA, Texas - A San Antonio man has been arrested after Fayette County Sheriff's deputies found 10 kilos of cocaine hidden throughout his car. FCSO says that one of their drug interdiction investigators conducted a traffic stop on the car on I-10 near Flatonia around noon August 23 for a traffic violation.
Austin Police Investigating Wednesday Morning Murder in Popular Downtown Park
AUSTIN – Police in Austin are investigating a Wednesday morning murder in Auditorium Shores Park. According to reports, Police have cordoned off a crime scene and are requiring that civilians stay away from the area. Police say the crime scene is near West Riverside Drive. The popular park is located between Congress and Lamar Avenues on the shore of the Colorado River near downtown Austin. Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for death of Round Rock 18-year-old at skate park
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The man responsible for shooting and killing 18-year-old Arturo Granados in Round Rock in April 2022, has been arrested. Nicholas Carter-Cain, 19, has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony. RRPD says around 9:40 p.m. on April 19, officers responded to a report of a man...
UPDATE: Suspect involved in Austin child abduction identified as Jessica Skelton
AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Aug. 24, at approximately 11:04 a.m., an amber alert was issued for one-year-old Sailor Elizabeth Tucker in Austin. Sailor, a white female, was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts. Her whereabouts are unknown, and law enforcement believes the child’s safety and health are in danger, according to an Amber Alert.
fox7austin.com
Cedar Park police warn residents of scam callers demanding money, threatening arrest
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Cedar Park Police Department is warning residents to beware of scam callers posing as police officers. CPPD says the scam callers are using what appears to be a CPPD phone number and asking for thousands of dollars over the phone. The scammers are allegedly threatening arrest to those who do not pay them.
fox7austin.com
1 dead after box truck collides with 5 stopped vehicles in Southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A 52-year-old woman has died following a six-vehicle collision in Southwest Austin. Austin Police Department says officers responded to the collision in the 8600 block of Highway 71 eastbound around 5:03 a.m. on August 22. A box truck driver was approaching the Covered Bridge and Hwy 71...
Texas Amber Alert: 1-year-old Sailor Tucker found safe, 22-year-old biological mom in custody
A 22-year-old woman, whom authorities identified as a suspect and the toddler's biological mother, was also taken into custody.
Cedar Park PD warns of phone scam where caller impersonates officer, chief
CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Cedar Park Police Department is warning area residents about a phone scam that cost at least one person $20,000. The department said someone is impersonating an officer or the police chief when they call. They're using a phone number that makes it seem like the call is coming from the police department.
fox7austin.com
Indecent assault of University of Texas student, police look for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are looking for the suspect in an indecent assault that happened off-campus to a UT student on August 23. At around midnight, the University of Texas Police Department says it responded to the incident in the 400 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Officials...
Missing 1-year-old at center of AMBER Alert found safe, suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a missing one-year-old girl has been found safe. The child was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 8 p.m. in southwest Austin. She was reported found Wednesday afternoon. The girl's biological mother, Jessica Skelton, was identified as a person of interest.
CBS Austin
DPS Sgt. resigns following assault arrest in WilCo
The Texas Department of Public Safety says one of their sergeants resigned after a recent assault arrest in Williamson County. According to online records, 37-year-old Salome Salinas was arrest Saturday, Aug. 20, for assault causing injury to a family member. He was released two days later under a $10,000 bond.
KVUE
