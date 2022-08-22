AUSTIN – Police in Austin are investigating a Wednesday morning murder in Auditorium Shores Park. According to reports, Police have cordoned off a crime scene and are requiring that civilians stay away from the area. Police say the crime scene is near West Riverside Drive. The popular park is located between Congress and Lamar Avenues on the shore of the Colorado River near downtown Austin. Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO